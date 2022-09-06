Real Madrid will have three changes against Celtic; see the likely lineup

Credit: Publicity/Real Madrid

Current champions of the Champions League, Real Madrid debut in this season’s competition this Tuesday (6th), against Celtic, in a game that will be played at the Celtic Park stadium, in Glascow, Scotland. The Group F match starts at 16:00 (Brasília time) and the madridista team will have changes.

Real Madrid lineup against Celtic

For the match that opens Real’s participation in the 2022/23 Champions League, coach Carlo Ancelotti must make at least three changes in relation to the team that defeated Betis last weekend, for the Spanish Championship.

In defense, German Rüdiger should take his place in Mendy’s place, while in midfield, fellow German Toni Kroos returns to the team in the place that Camavinga took.

In attack, Brazilian Rodrygo should give way to the return of Uruguayan Valverde, who has been playing alongside Benzema and Vini Jr.

Thus, the probable lineup of Real Madrid against Celtic has: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Modric, Tchouaméni and Kroos; Valverde, Benzema and Vini Jr.

The Spanish team’s only two absences are Jesús Vallejo and Alvaro Odriozola, both injured.

“He (Celtic) is not going to change his style and attitude on the pitch. They like to play offense. We are not worried about defending because we do it well. One of the keys to last season was defending well. We have to attack well and defend well. That’s what we’re going to do tomorrow”, said Ancelotti when analyzing the opponent.

FACT SHEET – Celtic vs Real Madrid

Date and time: 9/6/2022, at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Celtic Park, Glasgow (ESC)

Where to watch: HBO Max

PROBABLE SCALE:

CELTIC – Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz and Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor and Hatate; Abada, Giakoumakis and Jota. Technician: Ange Postecoglou

REAL MADRID – Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Modric, Tchouaméni and Kroos; Valverde, Benzema and Vini Jr. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti