Repo Men – Organ Rescue invades Netflix’s TOP 10

A new science fiction production has been highlighted on Netflix. Starring Jude Law, Repo Men: Organ Rescue invaded the TOP 10 of the platform. Released in 2010, Repo Men stars Jude Law and also features Forest Whitaker, Alice Braga and Liev Schreiber in the cast. The long part of the premise that in the future people with health problems will be able to resort to artificial organs instead of entering the transplant queue.

The organs are sold by the company União at exorbitant prices. Due to the values, it is possible to pay in installments, but in addition to the high interest, the installments become eternal. Even so, this alternative shows hope for those who cannot afford it. However, after 90 days of delay in the first installment, the debtors are contacted by the repo men whose mission is to extract the organ and return it to the corporation.

In Repo Men, Remy (Jude Law) is one of those responsible for collecting organs from clients with late payment. In an attempt to save his marriage, he is about to trade his role for an administrative role. His last mission is to remove the heart of a musician he is a big fan of, however, on the way he has an accident and also needs the organ. So, to pay his heart’s tuition, he needs to stay in office. However, now his way of looking at the situation is completely different.

So, turning his back on the system, Remy becomes a fugitive alongside Beth (Alice Braga) and discovers many people living in an underworld hiding in the battle to survive the Union men.

