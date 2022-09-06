Return classification: Palmeiras drops to 6th, América-MG is 3rd, and Botafogo jumps five positions | statistical spy

Teams from Rio and São Paulo dominate four of the first five positions in the overall classification of the Brazilian Championship, but, in this round, Botafogo was the only one of the eight representatives of these states to win, beating Fortaleza away from home by 1 x 3. As a result, Botafogo left the group of the worst campaigns of the return and jumped five positions, reaching 12th place in the second round.

Despite the defeat at home, Fortaleza maintained the leadership of the return thanks to the 1-1 draw by the vice-leader Flamengo at home against Ceará. And thanks to the draws of Palmeiras (2 x 2 away from home against Bragantino) and Internacional (2 x 2 away from home against Corinthians), América-MG jumped to third place in the return, with the same 14 points and four wins as Flamengo, but at a disadvantage in the goal difference.

Leader of the general classification of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras continues to manage its seven-point advantage over Flamengo. In the return, the team has the sixth campaign, with 12 points conquered in 18 disputed, but the rival from Rio de Janeiro only managed to win two more points in the second half of the championship, insufficient to threaten the São Paulo team.

With Botafogo’s rise in the classification and the defeat to América-MG, Coritiba was pushed to the G-4 of the return, and the last four positions are now occupied by Ceará, Coritiba, Avaí and Juventude. São Paulo is in 16th place, outside the Z-4 ​​of the return due to having a victory, which Ceará has not yet achieved. Check out the detailed ranking below:

