Review | Into the Deep (2022) – Blood Type B

Ella-Rae Smith plays a naive young woman who embarks on the worst romantic outing of her life in ‘Deep Down,’ director Kate Cox’s debut film.
|Ella-Rae Smith and Jessica Alexander as Jess and Lexie in Kate Cox’s ‘Deep Down’
Jess leads a relatively simple life in a seaside vacation town. She has been haunted by recurring nightmares where she relives the tragedy that took her mother’s life about a decade ago. Jess has a strained relationship with her father, who has decided to start over and already has a new companion. Already considering the possibility of leaving the city, she distracts herself by participating in beach parties with her friend Emi (Nikkita Chadha, from eternal), even risking meeting up with her violent ex-boyfriend, Tom (Jack Morris, in the series strike).
During a working day at a clothing store, our heroine meets Ben (Daddario), a cheerful and charming American tourist who understands a lot about sea vessels, but doesn’t master the fine art of dodging well-placed punches. Ben is renovating a boat, and he invites Jess on a romantic outing. The unexpected arrival of a stranger named Lexie (Alexander) leads to a dangerous game of cat and mouse, the consequences of which will be scarier than the three imagined.
In the Depths starts with a taste of drama teen lulled by upbeat music and possible love triangles by the light of campfires. In a few minutes, it turns into what can be described as a novel along the lines of 1990s television productions. This tonal confusion left me with the feeling that the director didn’t quite know where she was going. But she knows, and although it takes longer than it needs to, once she presents and places all the pieces on the board, she manages to foster a genuine mystery, which takes the film down an increasingly dark path.
I believe that In the Depths would benefit from a more fluid pace in their initial half hour. I also believe the script could dig a little deeper into Ben’s motivations. Some decisions made in the last act require an extra dose of suspension of disbelief. But if you’ve managed to buy into Jess’ ingenuity up to this point, you’ll have no problem digesting them and getting to the final showdown, which, while a little run down, is nonetheless fun.
Note: 6/10
Original title: Into the Deep.
Genre: Thriller.
Production: 2022
Launch: 2022
Country: UK.
Duration: 1 hr 27 min.
Road map: David Beton.
Direction: Kate Cox.
Cast: Ella-Rae Smith, Jessica Alexander, Matthew Daddario, Nikkita Chadha, Jack Morris, Andrew Steele, Michael Workeye, Natalia Christabelle.