Review | Into the Deep (2022) – Blood Type B

Ella-Rae Smith plays a naive young woman who embarks on the worst romantic ride of her life in ‘Down Under,’ the film’s debut film.

Ella-Rae Smith plays a naive young woman who embarks on the worst romantic outing of her life in ‘Deep Down,’ director Kate Cox’s debut film.

Ella-Rae Smith and Jessica Alexander as Jess and Lexie in Kate Cox’s ‘Deep Down’

A romantic boat trip turns into a nightmare in this thriller sexy and Fuzzy directed by Kate Cox. In the Depths is Cox’s feature debut, which he directs from a screenplay by David Beton (The Ritual: Evil Presence). The beautifully sculpted cast includes Ella-Rae Smith (Seance), Jessica Alexander (The Banquet) and Matthew Daddario (hell hut), younger brother of actress Alexandra Daddario.

The British thriller is produced by the same team of deep fear. not the deep fear 2007, about the family facing hungry crocodiles in Australia’s mangroves, but 2017, about the sisters facing hungry sharks in an underwater cage. There are no crocodiles or sharks in In the Depths. But there are other threats awaiting the protagonist, the young and alarmingly naive Jess, played by Smith.

Jess leads a relatively simple life in a seaside vacation town. She has been haunted by recurring nightmares where she relives the tragedy that took her mother’s life about a decade ago. Jess has a strained relationship with her father, who has decided to start over and already has a new companion. Already considering the possibility of leaving the city, she distracts herself by participating in beach parties with her friend Emi (Nikkita Chadha, from eternal), even risking meeting up with her violent ex-boyfriend, Tom (Jack Morris, in the series strike).

Matthew Daddario, Ella-Rae Smith and Jessica Alexander as Ben, Jess and Lexie in Kate Cox’s ‘Down Under’

During a working day at a clothing store, our heroine meets Ben (Daddario), a cheerful and charming American tourist who understands a lot about sea vessels, but doesn’t master the fine art of dodging well-placed punches. Ben is renovating a boat, and he invites Jess on a romantic outing. The unexpected arrival of a stranger named Lexie (Alexander) leads to a dangerous game of cat and mouse, the consequences of which will be scarier than the three imagined.

In the Depths starts with a taste of drama teen lulled by upbeat music and possible love triangles by the light of campfires. In a few minutes, it turns into what can be described as a novel along the lines of 1990s television productions. This tonal confusion left me with the feeling that the director didn’t quite know where she was going. But she knows, and although it takes longer than it needs to, once she presents and places all the pieces on the board, she manages to foster a genuine mystery, which takes the film down an increasingly dark path.

Matthew Daddario, Ella-Rae Smith and Jessica Alexander as Ben, Jess and Lexie in Kate Cox’s ‘Down Under’

It is not possible to say much about what happens on the boat, as it would be spoiler. What I can say is that there are sexual games, accusations, paranoia and violence. As mistrust grows, the director takes advantage of the situation and the claustrophobic spaces of the minimalist setting to emphasize the power struggle and create a palpable tension between the three characters, while inviting the viewer to try to find out who is and is not trustworthy in the film. boat. The configuration discreetly refers to mortal pleasures and Harpoongood horror movies also set in sea vessels.

Ella-Rae Smith’s character is far from perfect. She makes questionable decisions, and her behavior often puts her on very close ground with Frances, the alarmingly naive girl from Chloë Grace Moretz in the thriller. Obsession. This may bother part of the audience, but I think it’s precisely this journey of loss of innocence that makes the character interesting. Matthew Daddario has his best moments when paranoia sets in on the boat. And the beautiful Jessica Alexander steals the show the moment she sets foot on the vessel.

Actress Ella-Rae Smith as Jess in Kate Cox’s ‘Deep Down’

I believe that In the Depths would benefit from a more fluid pace in their initial half hour. I also believe the script could dig a little deeper into Ben’s motivations. Some decisions made in the last act require an extra dose of suspension of disbelief. But if you’ve managed to buy into Jess’ ingenuity up to this point, you’ll have no problem digesting them and getting to the final showdown, which, while a little run down, is nonetheless fun.

Note: 6/10

Original title: Into the Deep.

Genre: Thriller.

Production: 2022

Launch: 2022

Country: UK.

Duration: 1 hr 27 min.

Road map: David Beton.

Direction: Kate Cox.

Cast: Ella-Rae Smith, Jessica Alexander, Matthew Daddario, Nikkita Chadha, Jack Morris, Andrew Steele, Michael Workeye, Natalia Christabelle.