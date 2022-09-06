Rhythmic gymnastics in Ubatuba wins more than 50 medals and 7 trophies in the State Cup

The rhythmic gymnastics team from Ubatuba stood out last weekend during the 13th State Cup of the modality, which was held in the city of Pereira Barreto and brought together about 350 athletes from all over the State of São Paulo.

The team, which had 44 gymnasts competing in seven different categories, won 59 medals and seven trophies, five of which were first place, one second and one third.

Coach Joyce Suguimoto stressed that it was a very important event for the athletes. “It was a very special competition for us. Not just for the results, but for the whole experience for our gymnasts. It is always a joy to represent our city and even greater with so many expressive results”, emphasizing that the team had the support of the City Hall of Ubatuba, through the Secretary of Sports and Leisure.

Check out the results by category below:

Pre-Child Category

Intermediate level

1st place hands-free set

Gymnasts: Helena Dutra, Gabriela Patrícia, Luara Padilha, Yasmim Ferreira and Maria Júlia Coutinho.

3rd place single rope

Gymnast: Helena Dutra

Champions per team

Children’s Category

Beginner level

1st place Set 5 balls

Gymnasts: Catherine Notoya, Isabelly Costa, Isabela Fernandes, Luara Fonseca and Ana Beatriz Nunes

1st place double rope

Gymnasts: Catherine Notoya and Isabelly Costa

1st place individual ball

Gymnast: Catherine Notoya

Champions per team

Youth Category

Beginner Youth Level

Team A

1st place set 5 balls

Gymnasts: Amanda Vieira, Erin Trindade, Júlia Medeiros, Melanie Joyce and Williane Gabrielli

5th place individual Apples

Gymnast: Williane Gabrielli

4th place double rope

Gymnasts: Amanda Vieira and Mellany Joyce

Champion by team

team B

3rd place set 5 balls

Gymnasts: Júlia Susani, Joseane Vitória, Thaynara Albuquerque, Ana Clara Coutinho and Rafaelly Gomes

1st place double rope

Gymnasts: Alice César and Ana Clara Aguiar

3rd place individual apples

Gymnast: Ana Clara Aguiar

4th place apples

Gymnast: Alice Cesar

overall runner-up

Youth Category

Intermediate level

1st place set 5 balls

Gymnasts: Bianca Macedo, Céu Vargas, Lara Zanim, Gabriela Santos and Yasmim Mantovani

2nd place double string

Gymnasts: Bianca Macedo and Céu Vargas

2nd place individual apples

Gymnast: Céu Vargas

Overall Team Champion

Adult Category

Beginner level

3rd place set 5 bows

Gymnasts: Gabriela Oliveira, Lara Suguimoto, Lila Mayr, Larisa Benedicto and Jeniffer Germinari

2nd place individual ribbon

Gymnast: Larissa Benedicto

4th place individual ribbon

Gymnast: Yasmim Soares

8th place individual ribbon

Gymnast: Julia Maia

7th place double string

Gymnasts: Larissa Benedicto and Júlia Maia

3rd place overall by team

Adult Category

Intermediate level

1st place set 5 bows

Gymnasts: Ana Júlia Almeida, Ana Caroline da Silva, Carmem Amaral, Isabella Braga, Laissa Inoue and Sarah Leal

1st place double string

Gymnasts: Laissa Inou and Ana Júlia Almeida

1st place individual ribbon

Gymnast: Carmem Amaral

7th place individual ribbon

Gymnast: Munirah Meihy

1st place men’s bow

Gymnast: Gabriel Augusto

Overall Team Champion

Techniques: Joyce Suguimoto and Jessica Suguimoto

Source: Department of Communication / PMU