Rhythmic gymnastics in Ubatuba wins more than 50 medals and 7 trophies in the State Cup

The rhythmic gymnastics team from Ubatuba stood out last weekend during the 13th State Cup of the modality, which was held in the city of Pereira Barreto and brought together about 350 athletes from all over the State of São Paulo.
The team, which had 44 gymnasts competing in seven different categories, won 59 medals and seven trophies, five of which were first place, one second and one third.
Coach Joyce Suguimoto stressed that it was a very important event for the athletes. “It was a very special competition for us. Not just for the results, but for the whole experience for our gymnasts. It is always a joy to represent our city and even greater with so many expressive results”, emphasizing that the team had the support of the City Hall of Ubatuba, through the Secretary of Sports and Leisure.
Check out the results by category below:
Pre-Child Category
Intermediate level
1st place hands-free set
Gymnasts: Helena Dutra, Gabriela Patrícia, Luara Padilha, Yasmim Ferreira and Maria Júlia Coutinho.
3rd place single rope
Gymnast: Helena Dutra
Champions per team
Children’s Category
Beginner level
1st place Set 5 balls
Gymnasts: Catherine Notoya, Isabelly Costa, Isabela Fernandes, Luara Fonseca and Ana Beatriz Nunes
1st place double rope
Gymnasts: Catherine Notoya and Isabelly Costa
1st place individual ball
Gymnast: Catherine Notoya
Champions per team
Youth Category
Beginner Youth Level
Team A
1st place set 5 balls
Gymnasts: Amanda Vieira, Erin Trindade, Júlia Medeiros, Melanie Joyce and Williane Gabrielli
5th place individual Apples
Gymnast: Williane Gabrielli
4th place double rope
Gymnasts: Amanda Vieira and Mellany Joyce
Champion by team
team B
3rd place set 5 balls
Gymnasts: Júlia Susani, Joseane Vitória, Thaynara Albuquerque, Ana Clara Coutinho and Rafaelly Gomes
1st place double rope
Gymnasts: Alice César and Ana Clara Aguiar
3rd place individual apples
Gymnast: Ana Clara Aguiar
4th place apples
Gymnast: Alice Cesar
overall runner-up
Youth Category
Intermediate level
1st place set 5 balls
Gymnasts: Bianca Macedo, Céu Vargas, Lara Zanim, Gabriela Santos and Yasmim Mantovani
2nd place double string
Gymnasts: Bianca Macedo and Céu Vargas
2nd place individual apples
Gymnast: Céu Vargas
Overall Team Champion
Adult Category
Beginner level
3rd place set 5 bows
Gymnasts: Gabriela Oliveira, Lara Suguimoto, Lila Mayr, Larisa Benedicto and Jeniffer Germinari
2nd place individual ribbon
Gymnast: Larissa Benedicto
4th place individual ribbon
Gymnast: Yasmim Soares
8th place individual ribbon
Gymnast: Julia Maia
7th place double string
Gymnasts: Larissa Benedicto and Júlia Maia
3rd place overall by team
Adult Category
Intermediate level
1st place set 5 bows
Gymnasts: Ana Júlia Almeida, Ana Caroline da Silva, Carmem Amaral, Isabella Braga, Laissa Inoue and Sarah Leal
1st place double string
Gymnasts: Laissa Inou and Ana Júlia Almeida
1st place individual ribbon
Gymnast: Carmem Amaral
7th place individual ribbon
Gymnast: Munirah Meihy
1st place men’s bow
Gymnast: Gabriel Augusto
Overall Team Champion
Techniques: Joyce Suguimoto and Jessica Suguimoto
