Ronaldo’s team, Valladolid wins first match in La Liga

photo: Publicity / Real Valladolid Valladolid won the first match in La Liga

At the end of the fourth round of La Liga, Real Valladolid beat Almera 1-0, with a goal in additions. The duel of the newly promoted teams to the first division took place at Estadio Jos Zorilla, in Valladolid.

The panorama of the match was Valladolid in possession of the ball, trying to pierce the visiting defense. Striker Sergi Guardiola was the one who tried the most in the game, with a few missed chances, a header in the crossbar, in addition to a goal disallowed for offside. On the Almera side, the ex-Santos Lo Baptisto made his debut as a starter, but created little for his team.

In the second half, Israel’s Zalman Weissman came off Valladolid’s bench to decide the match. Moments before the winning goal, the striker had a chance face to face with the opposing goalkeeper, but he squandered the opportunity. In the additions of the game, Weissmann had a second chance and sent it to the back of the net to guarantee the triumph of the hosts of the house.

With the result, Valladolid conquered the first victory in the Spanish and breathes out of the relegation zone, moving up to the 16th position, with 4 points added in the competition. Almera ends the sequence of 3 games without losing and falls in the table, ending the round in 13th place, with 4 points.

In the next round, Real Valladolid visit Girona away from home, while Almera receives the surprise so far in the Spanish Championship, fifth-placed Osasuna.