Rosario Dawson brings production update

During an interview with Screen Rant‎Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) brought an update on the production of Ahsoka, the long-awaited Disney+ series.

“Yes, we are still filming. There are a few months left. It’s going very well. It’s really amazing to learn martial arts at 40. I use that word a lot, and my grandmother used to say, ‘Amazing are two blue horses,’ if you said something was amazing. Because it would be like, ‘No, amazing are two blue horses. That slice of pizza probably isn’t amazing.’ “

please note that Dave Filoniknown for his contributions to The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels and other franchise projects, directs multiple episodes.

Ahsoka premieres sometime in 2023 on Disney+ and must pass five years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi‎‎with the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.

Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) will return as Ahsoka Tano, and Hayden Christensen is also expected to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno are also confirmed in the cast.

