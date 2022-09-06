Russia buys thousands of rockets and artillery from North Korea, US says

THE NEW YORK TIMES – A Russia is buying millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Koreaaccording to classified US intelligence, a sign that global sanctions have seriously restricted their supply chains and forced Moscow to turn to rogue states for military supplies.

The disclosure comes days after Russia received initial shipments of drones made in the US. Will, some of which US officials said had mechanical problems. U.S. government officials said Russia’s decision to turn to Iran and North Korea is a sign that the sanctions and export controls imposed by the United States and the Europe are hampering Moscow’s ability to source supplies for its army.

You United States provided few intelligence details, newly released classified information about the exact weaponry, timing or size of the shipment, and there is still no way to independently verify the sale. A US official said that in addition to short-range rockets and artillery shells, Russia intends to buy additional North Korean equipment going forward.

Russian rockets streak across Kharkiv’s sky; Moscow has been looking for alternative markets to supply the need for war equipment.

“The Kremlin should be alarmed that they have to buy anything from North Korea,” said Mason Clark, who leads the Russia studies team at the Institute for the Study of War.

Before invasion of ukraine by Russia, the White House began to open up intelligence reports on Moscow’s military plans to the public – releasing this material first to allies and then to the general public. After a lull in disclosures, the US government has once again begun declassifying information to highlight the difficulties of Russia’s military, including recent intelligence on the purchase of Iranian drones and the Russian army’s problems in recruiting soldiers.

Broad economic sanctions, at least so far, have not harmed Russia. Energy prices, which soared because of the invasion, filled its coffers and allowed Moscow to mitigate the consequences of its banks being cut off from the international finance system and restrictions on exports and imports. Sanctions against Russian oligarchs have also failed to undermine the president’s power. Vladimir Putin.

But US officials said that when it comes to Russia’s ability to rebuild its military, economic actions by Europe and the United States have been effective. US and European sanctions have blocked Russia’s ability to purchase weapons or electronics to manufacture those weapons.

Moscow expected the China willing to circumvent these export controls and continue to supply the Russian military. But in recent days, US officials have said that while China is willing to buy Russian oil at a discount, Beijing, at least so far, has respected export controls aimed at Moscow’s military and has not tried to sell military equipment or components.

Gina Raimondo, the commerce secretary, has repeatedly warned China that if Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, China’s largest computer chip maker, or other companies violate sanctions against Russia, the United States could close those deals, cutting their access to American technology, which the Chinese need to make semiconductors.

Both Iran and North Korea are largely isolated from international trade thanks to US and international sanctions, meaning neither country has much to lose by striking deals with Russia. Any agreement to buy weapons from North Korea would be in violation of the resolutions of the United Nations aimed at curbing Pyongyang’s proliferation of weapons.

However, it is unclear how much the North Korean purchase has to do with export controls. There’s nothing high-tech about a 152-millimeter artillery rocket or Katyusha-style rocket that North Korea produces, said Frederick W. Kagan, a military expert at the American Enterprise Institute.

A US official said the new agreement with North Korea shows the desperation in Moscow. And Kagan said turning to North Korea was a sign that Russia seemed incapable of producing the simplest materials needed to wage war.

“The only reason the Kremlin should buy artillery shells or rockets from North Korea or any other manufacturer is because Putin was unwilling or unable to mobilize the Russian economy for war, even at the most basic level,” Kagan said.

Restricting Russia’s military supply chain is a central part of the US strategy to weaken Moscow, aimed at hampering both its war effort in Ukraine and its future ability to threaten its neighbors.

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un in 2019 photo; according to US intelligence, Moscow’s latest arms shipment arrived from Pyongyang. Photograph: Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP – 04/25/2019

It has been clear for months, both from Russian operations in Ukraine and from US government disclosures, that Moscow has had serious problems with its high-tech weaponry. Precision guided weapons such as cruise missiles have experienced high failure rates. In the early stages of the war, half or more of these weapons failed to fire or hit their targets.

Russian stockpiles of these precision weapons also ran out, forcing generals to rely less on missiles and instead build their strategy around a brutal artillery strike that devastated cities in eastern Ukraine.

The disclosure that Russia is seeking more artillery ammunition is a sign that Moscow’s supply problems run deeper than just high-end components for high-end tanks or precision missiles. If Russia is seeking more artillery shells from North Korea, it is facing shortages or could see one soon, and its industrial base is struggling to meet the military demands of the war.

“This is likely an indication of a massive failure of the Russian military industrial complex that likely has deep roots and very serious implications for the Russian Armed Forces,” Kagan said.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has intensified its attack on Russian ammunition depots. Ukrainian forces used the American High Mobility Rocket Artillery System, or HIMARS, and US intelligence reports, to strike behind the front lines and destroy ammunition caches.

While the impact of this offensive on overall ammunition stockpiles is unclear, Russia was forced to retreat and move its ammunition storage points, reducing the effectiveness of its artillery forces.

There were also signs of inefficiency of some Russian artillery shells, which would have been degraded due to storage problems or poor maintenance of their ammunition stockpiles. To be more effective in wounding enemy troops, artillery shells exploded in the air, just before they hit the ground. But the pattern of craters created by Russian artillery forces over the summer showed that many of their shells were exploding into the ground, reducing damage to Ukrainian trenches.

While the condition of North Korean artillery shells is unclear, the country has ample stockpiles of ammunition.