Russia: US behind Europe’s gas supply crisis

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today (6) that the United States (USA) fomented Europe’s gas supply crisis, pushing European leaders to the “suicidal” decision to cut economic and energy cooperation with Moscow.

Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring. German importers are even discussing possible rationing in the European Union’s biggest economy after Russia reduced gas flows westward.

On what needs to happen for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to start sending gas again, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Reuters: “Listen, you’re asking me questions that even children know the answer to: those who started it, must end it.”

She said the United States had long sought to sever energy ties between Russia and major European powers such as Germany, even though Moscow had been a reliable energy supplier since Soviet times.

“Washington’s dominance prevailed,” Zakharova told Reuters in a side interview with the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. “Political forces have been brought to power in the European Union and are playing the role of ‘sheep provocateurs’.”

“It’s absolute suicide, but it looks like they’re going to have to go through it,” he added.

The US and EU accuse Russia of energy blackmail after Moscow cut gas supplies to European customers. Russia said there were technical problems with a compressor station, whose repair was impeded by Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin says the West triggered the energy crisis by imposing the toughest sanctions in modern history, a step Russian President Vladimir Putin says is akin to a declaration of economic war.

