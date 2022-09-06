Russian natural gas company posts video threatening Europe: ‘winter will be great’ – News













Gazprom, the Russian state energy company, this week released a video showing a simulation of Europe frozen in winter, days after Russia stopped the flow of gas to the rest of the continent.

In the video, an employee of Gazprom, the world’s largest natural gas exporter, appears closing the registration of a gas pipeline. In the sequence, a European city appears covered with snow, representing the harsh winter on the continent, which begins at the end of December.

To reinforce the threat, images of the European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, and of a stove being turned off also appear.









Russian Gazprom published a video “Winter will be big” where company turns off gas flow & ice age begins in Europe. Do they really think they can kill thousands of Ukrainians, capture territories of another country, and Europe will look the other way, afraid of gas blackmail? pic.twitter.com/5Zwjg3x9su — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 5, 2022







Anton Geraschenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, shared the ad on social media, and criticized what he called “blackmail”.

“Do they really think they can kill thousands of Ukrainians, capture territory of another country, and Europe will look the other way for fear of gas blackmail?” he said.

In the background of the video, there is the soundtrack of a song called Winter will be Big (Winter will be great, in translation), sung by a woman, but belonging to a Russian poet.

















According to Russia, the reason for the lack of supply was due to technical failures in the repair of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline turbines, made in Germany and Canada.

To resume the flow of gas to the countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin asks the West to lift the sanctions imposed on the country.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Lucas Ferreira













