Samsung develops new wireless charging base for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

As posted on Reddit, the Watch 5 Pro has a format that makes wireless charging difficult using the flat base sold by the company, tilting to one side when charging and making owners have to adopt “gambiarras” to keep it. stable and complete the charge.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as the South Korean brand’s new high-end smartwatch, arriving with important design improvements and advanced components in the internal hardware. Despite the noticeable progress over the previous generation, the wearable brings some annoying problems for users.

According to leaks, the company intends to circumvent the problem by developing a new induction charging base with a raised construction and space for both sides of the bracelet to remain suspended while the watch module remains on the charging structure preventing the accessory from overhanging. from the sides.

Although it has not released details about the accessory, Samsung has listed the device on its official website suggesting that the launch should happen soon. There are no details on availability and price, but informants speculate that the suggested value will be from US$ 69, around R$ 365 in the direct conversion.

See the images below: