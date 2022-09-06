Samsung phones will have watermark on photos starting with One UI 5.0 based on Android 13

Samsung recently released the new One UI 5 interface in beta 2 version bringing general improvements and new features for smartphones compatible with this system. Among the news announced by the developer in the test build are the groupings of widgets on the home screen, more dynamic colors and refined notifications. In addition to these novelties, the South Korean also introduced a feature that is present in intermediate cell phones, but which until then had not reached the tops of the line: watermark in photos. This function is also present on devices from other manufacturers — such as Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO, for example — displaying information about the device that made the capture.

Previously, it was possible to apply the watermark manually using the smartphone’s native photo editor, but from One UI 5 users can enable the tool in the camera’s settings. With this, whenever a new image is captured, the system will put the name of the model that made the registration and the date in the corner of the photo. As shown in the screenshots, accessing the resource is possible to customize the text that will be displayed in the watermark, making it possible to disclose the creator of the content. As usual, for now this function is limited to beta testers of the interface, but it will arrive for everyone as soon as the stable version is official.

According to rumors, One UI 5 based on Android 13 will be released in October, first reaching the company’s flagship phones, such as the new generation of foldables and the Galaxy S22 family, for example.

