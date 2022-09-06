Santo, Spanish series starring Bruno Gagliasso, gets trailer

Starring Bruno Gagliasso and Raúl Arévalo, the Spanish series arrives on Netflix on September 16

watch the trailer HERE

THE Netflix today released the official trailer and poster for Holyhis new crime thriller that premieres worldwide on September 16. The series, created by Carlos Lopez (Hache, The prince, The Embassy) and directed by Vicente Amorim (Division A, Police Novel: Espinosa, Copa Hotel), is the first Spanish fiction filmed between Spain and Brazil, and is produced by Nostromo Pictures.

Starred by the Brazilian Bruno Gagliasso and by spanish Raúl Arevalo (anti-disturbances, Afternoon To La Ira, The Mediator), even with the actresses Victoria Guerra (dry water, 3 women) and Greta Fernández (Elisa and Marcela, A Thief’s Daughter), Holy has an electrifying plot of crime, action and intrigue that, at times, borders on terror. In the story, Santo is the most wanted drug dealer in the world, whose face has never been seen. The two police officers looking for him, Cardona (Bruno Gagliasso) and Millán (Raúl Arévalo), are initially opposed, but start to collaborate and understand each other to solve the case and stay alive.

About Nostromo Pictures:

NOSTROMO PICTURES, a Spanish production company founded in 2010, has produced more than 20 feature films, including Palm Trees in the Snow by Fernando González Molina; Red Lights by Rodrigo Cortés with Cillian Murphy, Sigourney Weaver and Robert De Niro; Grand Piano by Eugenio Watch with a screenplay by Damien Chazelle and starring Elijah Wood and John Cusack; Blackwood by Rodrigo Cortés with Anna Sophia Robb and Uma Thurman; The Baztán trilogy, directed by Fernando González Molina; Alice Waddington’s Paradise Hills; and the miniseries Los Favorites de Midas by Mateo Gil. In 2021, Rodrigo Cortés’ El amor en su Lugar premiered to great critical acclaim and the success Through My Window on Netflix, which managed to be the third most watched non-English language film in its first 28 days. The production company is currently working on post-production on the Spanish spin-off of the critically acclaimed Netflix film Bird box and is filming the sequel to Through My Window, as well as pre-production Rich flu; the new film by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia (El Hoyo), starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl; the series Santo, by creator Carlos López for Netflix; and the long-awaited Los Renglones torcidos de Dios, by Oriol Paulo. Nostromo’s productions have participated in the main world festivals such as Sundance, Toronto, San Sebastián or Venice and obtained 18 nominations for the Goya, Forqué, Sant Jordi and Méliés awards, among others.

With information: PRESS NETFLIX