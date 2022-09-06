Santos player does not shut up and reveals who was to blame for the defeat against Goiás

O saints entered the field last Monday night, the 5th, to face the Goiásin Vila Belmiro, in a duel valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian championshipand ended up being defeated by 2 to 1. With that, the Fish dropped to 10th position with 34 points.

the goalkeeper john paul returned to wearing the captain’s armband in the saints, but it looks like it was unlucky. The athlete, at the end of the duel, gave an interview and took the blame for the defeat after being badly positioned in the second goal of the emerald.

“We knew it would be a difficult game, we made mistakes, but I take responsibility, I take the blame. You can put the defeat on my account. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the positive result, we had the ball on the post, I take responsibility and the teacher’s shot Lisca because he built the team, we trained during the week, but unfortunately we couldn’t do it”, said john paul.

“We took the goal, now it’s working during the week and looking for victory away from home. We train during the week, looking for a draw and taking the goal. It’s working during the week to seek victory in the sequence”, he added.

IN SIGHT

john paul is one of the main players in the saints in season. The goalkeeper has seen his name constantly aired as a target for the Flamengobut he has been calm about it and happy in the São Paulo team.