São João National Theater opens season in Porto, Barcelona and Bordeaux

Productions by the São João National Theater open the new season of the Teatre Nacional de Catalunya, in Barcelona, ​​and the Théâtre national de Bordeaux en Aquitaine, in Bordeaux. Internationalization marks the programming of the Portuguese theater for the 2022/2023 season, at a time when it marks 30 years as a National Theater.

Teatro Nacional São João has just announced the artistic program for the period between September 2022 and March 2023. The new season begins in an unprecedented way with the presentation of productions across borders.

After the premiere in Porto, Nuno Cardoso’s adaptation of the work by José Saramago Blindness essay head to Barcelona. The bilingual show, which is the result of a partnership between São João and the Teatre Nacional de Catalunya, will open the season of this theater on September 29, where it will be on stage for a month. Between October 4th and 8th, it’s time for the premiere of For the Winds to Rise: An Oresteia, a show that adds a chapter to the ongoing internationalization process of Teatro Nacional São João. Co-produced with the Théâtre national de Bordeaux en Aquitaine, in Bordeaux and staged by the artistic directors of both theaters, oresteia is yet another partnership of Teatro São João that puts the Portuguese language in dialogue, this time with French. This European tour continues on 21 November in Cluj, Romania, where Waiting for Godot, a TNSJ production directed by Gábor Tompa, takes the stage as part of the Interferences Festival, in Romania. In the first quarter of 2023, tours in France of For the Winds to Rise: An Oresteia.

The beach and maybe… Monsanto open new season

The season starts on the 14th and 16th of September, with shows signed by two central figures in the recent history of the TNSJ. First, at the Carlos Alberto Theater, he takes the stage The beach, by the Danish artist Peter Asmussen, directed by João Reis. The show revolves around the doubts and uneasiness of two couples who meet during a summer vacation in a deserted hotel on the Nordic coast, returning to it year after year. It stays on the scene until the 24th of September.

The São João Theater is witnessing the return of maybe… Monsantoa show by director Ricardo Pais, premiered on this same stage in December 2020.maybe… Monsanto it is an encounter between theatre, music and the word. The show brings together actress Luísa Cruz and fado singer Miguel Xavier to Adufeiras de Monsanto, bringing together the rural and the urban, the ancestral and the modern. The visit to the Ricardopaisian universe can be made until September 25th.

TNSJ Productions: oresteia, Blindness essay and The Salem Witches

After the premiere at the Théâtre national de Bordeaux en Aquitaine, in Bordeaux, For the Winds to Rise: An Oresteia steps on the stage of the São João National Theater. The show, produced from the Aeschylus trilogy rewritten by the Franco-Iranian playwright Gurshad Shaheman, is the result of yet another TNSJ co-production. In a show that interrogates the foundations of democratic ideas, Nuno Cardoso and Catherine Marnas, artistic directors of the two institutions, work with a cast of young French and Portuguese actors. The bilingual show will be on stage from October 20 to November 6.

Also Blindness essay returns to Porto after the season in Barcelona and passages through Braga and Aveiro. In the final stretch of the celebrations of the Centenary of José Saramago, the staging by Nuno Cardoso takes the stage again at Teatro São João, from December 9 to 18.

In 2023, another TNSJ production debuts: The Salem Witches, by Arthur Miller. The play, based on historical facts, dates back to 1692, to the small American community of Salem, where women and men are persecuted and tried for witchcraft. In this new staging, Nuno Cardoso continues the investigation of the foundations of community life, in another blindness essay of the social man. The Salem Witches premieres on March 16 at Teatro São João, where it runs until April 7.

finisterre – The TNSJ at the heart of European theater

In 2023, the São João National Theater presents finisterrea project generated within the Union of Theaters of Europe, a network that it has been part of since 2003. Developed jointly by ten European national theaters, finisterre is a project in which each production results from the partnership of two national theaters, in which it is performed. The five shows on the classic matrix of tragedy arrive in Porto from January and are sequentially presented by the TNSJ, occupying a month of programming.

This show of international shows opens at Teatro São João with Iphigénie, a creation by Tiago Rodrigues. In this production, the new director of the Festival d’Avignon wonders what would be the fate of Iphigénia if men, who decide their fate, did not submit to the authority of the gods. THE Iphigéniethe shows follow Decalogue of Anxiety, Prometheus ’22, fires and Jocasta. finisterre will be at Teatro São João and Teatro Carlos Alberto between January 27 and February 25, 2023.

The words of Ana Luísa Amaral on the stage of São João

In November, Teatro Nacional São João joins Ensemble – Sociedade de Atores to present for the first time Abruptly Last Summer, a play by Tennessee Williams, written in 1958, which became one of the great classics of Hollywood cinema. “Who was Sebastian? what happened to you,abruptly last summer?” they are the questions around which the entire narrative of the play is built. Produced from a new translation by the poet Ana Luísa Amaral, it is staged by Carlos Pimenta and can be seen at Teatro São João from 17 to 27 November. The return to the words and translations of Ana Luísa Amaral will also take place on November 26, in a TNSJ tribute to the researcher, teacher, essayist, fiction writer, translator and poet who died this summer.

FIMP at the São João National Theater

The São João National Theater once again hosts the Porto International Puppet Festival (FIMP). The two shows in this edition will be presented at the Carlos Alberto Theater. On October 12, it is presented Mayakovsky – The Return of the Futuredirected by Igor Gandra, and on the 15th and 16th of October it is the turn ofHow to Convert to Piedraa show by Chilean director Manuela Infante.

TNSJ co-productions in premiere and touring across the country

November and December are months of premieres at Teatro Nacional São João. Voice, a partnership with Teatro do Frio, is the first show to debut. He takes the stage at the Carlos Alberto Theater on November 6th. The debut of Abruptly Last Summer. Then, on December 7, it will be the turn to King Johna show promoted by Escola do Largo, to be presented for the first time at TeCA.

In addition to the aforementioned presentation of Blindness essay at Teatre Nacional de Catalunya, in Barcelona, ​​at Theatro Circo, in Braga, and at Teatro Aveirense, in Aveiro, other shows and co-productions by São João will be in national circulation this season. Highlight for the return of Waiting for Godot, staged by Gábor Tompa, which passes through Viana do Castelo on the 10th and 11th of November, before leaving for Cluj, Romania. On his way back, he will be in Braga, on the 15th and 16th of December.

Educational Center completes the cultural offer of TNSJ

The programming of Teatro Nacional São João is completed with music, readings, workshops, theater clubs for all ages, and with the return of visitations, the flag-bearing project of the Centro Educativo. This season, the six selected schools will focus on the Adolescencethrough the interpretation of dramatic texts written by authors chosen by four European theaters, within the scope of the project Between Lands. Also returning are the usual creative workshops and training for the public, as well as Readings at the Monastery and Theater Clubs.

This season, the Educational Center also launches the second edition of the new optional curricular unit for students at the University of Porto, entitled Back on Stage in 80 Hours. Between October and December, students who choose to join this training will have the opportunity to follow the various stages of creating a show, from rehearsals to presentation to the public.

Under the protocol between the Centro Cultural de Belém Foundation and the TNSJ, the project Portable Theater arrives at São João with three more shows followed by informal conversations. Curated by CCB/Fábrica das Artes, this program is based on the works of Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland and Alice on the Other Side of the Looking Glass, and crosses artistic creation for childhood with philosophy. The three plays will be at the São Bento da Vitória Monastery and the Carlos Alberto Theater on October 19, November 3 and December 14, and are aimed at students in the 1st and 2nd cycles of basic education.

MUSIC4L-MENTE, and other initiatives

In parallel with the theatrical production, the Monastery of São Bento da Vitória will host for the second time the MUSIC4L-MENTE cycle, a partnership between the DSCH – Schostakovich Ensemble, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher Education and the São João National Theater. MUSIC4L-MENTE explores the interdisciplinarity between music and science in chamber music concerts. The concerts take place between December 2022 and June 2023, with the interpretation of reference works by great composers from the 18th to the 21st centuries.

A National Theater that is also a publishing house would have to have its own book fair. From the 9th to the 18th of December, São João organizes a Theater Book Fair, of course, offering gems with discounts of up to 80%.

Before, in September, two new books are released. António M. Feijó’s translation of Twelfth Night, by William Shakespeare, is reprinted. The launch of the new edition of the book, published in 1998, for the staging of Ricardo Pais, will be on September 17, at Teatro São João, in a session that will be attended by the translator and the director. On the 24th, it will be released The City of the Departedby Ricardo Alves and Salgueirinho Maia, at Teatro Carlos Alberto. The City of the Departed it was a show sung and disenchanted with the city of Porto. Thirteen years after taking the stage at Teatro Carlos Alberto, Teatro da Palmilha Dentada promotes a conversation with cultural professionals who lived here, left here and returned here.