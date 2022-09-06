São Paulo Council approves the reelection, which will be voted on by the members

The councilors of São Paulo approved this Tuesday (6th), the proposal for reelection for president of the club and also for the position of president of the Deliberative Council. Now, the topic will be taken to the vote of the members in the General Assembly, which has not yet set a date. Of the 227 directors who participated in the vote, 157 (or 69.1%) approved the reelection proposal. The opposition managed to get 68 votes (or 29.9%) and there were still two abstentions (0.88%).

If approved among the members of São Paulo, the current president of São Paulo, Júlio Casares, and the president of the council, Olten Ayres de Abreu Júnior, will be able to run for a second term. The current one runs until December 2023.

It is the second time that the situation tries to change the statute of São Paulo this year. In January, the club’s members rejected the change, which provided for the return of reelection for president, the extension of the directors’ term from three to six years and the possibility of directors occupying executive positions without compensation, among other points.

To avoid another defeat, the political group that supports the management of the president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, prepared a text with a single proposal this time that allows reelection to the presidency of the board and to the presidency of the Deliberative Council. In the view of those defending reelection, the term of office — three years — is considered short for the implementation of all the work.

“The consolidation of complex projects, such as the elevation of a football club to the highest levels of sports, financial, social and integrity management, takes time, both for its implementation and for its conservation, until the solid roots of its Laureate good management, which are aligned with the interests and institutional purposes of the Club, is equivalent to rewarding its members, as well as, in this specific case, the fans, the history and the future of SPFC”, says the text of the statutory reform, to which UOL Esporte had access.

“It is in this sense that, not to impute, but only to not exclude indistinctly the possibility of continuity of projects and managements, that prove to be effectively positive and beneficial to the SPFC, it is proposed that the possibility be granted for the Elected Board to compete for the immediate reappointment of the mandate in the next election, balanced, however, by the maximum limit of a single reappointment”, says another excerpt, guaranteeing that only one reelection of the management in power will be allowed.