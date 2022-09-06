see 5 well-rated options under R$ 2,000

5G, new mobile internet technology continues to spread across the country. Yesterday (5), it arrived in three more capitals, Fortaleza, Natal and Recife, taking more speed and stability than 4G.

To enjoy these benefits, however, you must have a compatible cell phone. And the market is quickly adapting to demand, with an ever-growing list of models. Especially the intermediate and more basic models, which offer good value for money.

If you’re having trouble defining your new phone, Tilt has prepared a small guide, with options that cost up to R$2,000.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,349

Among intermediaries, the Galaxy M23 5G is a safe bet. It has a very good rear camera for its price (especially the 50 MP wide-angle lens) and a reasonable 5,000 mAh battery.

It surprises in the screen’s refresh rate (a feature that ensures more fluidity in the images): it’s 120 Hz, better than many more expensive smartphones.

Recently, Tilt even made a comparison with the Nokia G21, a model in the same price range, and the M23 came out ahead.

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi

Price: BRL 1,369

For those who already know and approve of the Chinese brand Xiaomi, it is worth noting smartphones from Poco, its subsidiary aimed at intermediate models. The latest the M4 Pro 5G, a good combination of price and capacity. Unlike its predecessor M3 Pro, for example, it already has stereo sound and better cameras on both the front and the rear.

It is even more suitable for those who spend a lot of time away from home. With a 5,000 mAh battery, the device promises at least a day of use without having to plug it in – and, when you put it on, the 33 W turbo charger guarantees quick energy replacement.

Moto G50 5G

Moto G50 5G Image: Motorola/Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,394

Motorola’s line is already quite popular, enshrined in the taste of those who aim for cell phones with good performance and affordable prices. The Moto G50 5G, launched last year, is perhaps the most noteworthy.

The design isn’t all that great: it’s a large phone, measuring 167 x 76.4 x 9.3 mm, and also heavy, reaching 206 g. But those who see the face don’t see the heart: the battery power (5,000 mAh) and the ability to resist water are good attractions. Its “brother”, the Moto G60, may even be superior in other respects, but only the G50 offers access to 5G.

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G Image: Xiaomi/Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,619

Xiaomi seems to have taken advantage of the fact that this model has already completed a year on the market to bring its price down, making it even more attractive in the 5G market dispute.

The value is really its great differential, since it is below other cell phones from the manufacturer. Its design, for example, is simpler, with a plastic housing. The camera is around 48 MP (which is not bad – but, just to compare, the Redmi Note 10S has 64 MP).

Highlights for the 5,000 mAh battery, with excellent breath, and the gaming performance is very consistent, stimulated by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

OnePlus Nord N10 5G cell phone Image: Disclosure/OnePlus

Price: BRL 1,999

Hitting the edge of our cut-off range, the Nord is made by OnePlus, less known than its Chinese rivals, but which has some very interesting products. The N10 is part of its mid-range lineup.

This phone has four rear cameras, including a 64 MP, capable of recording 4K videos. The screen is 16.3 cm, with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The notch for the front camera, by the way, is in the upper left corner, giving this screen more space. If the idea is to join 5G with a bolder cell phone, this is a great option.

