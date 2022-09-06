Selena Gomez: “Love You Like A Love Song” reaches 500 million streams on Spotify

TIMELESS HIT! One of the favorite tracks of the fans of Selena Gomez & The Scene continues to show its strength on audio platforms. is that the song “Live You Like A Love Song”released by the star, who has just turned 30, on the album “When The Sun Goes Down”of 2011, has just accounted for the amount of 500 million streams on Spotify.

The music that is part of tracklist from the pop artist’s former band, crossed generations, establishing itself as one of the most successful hits of Selena. After all, those who live in the height of the 2010s certainly risked a lot of dance steps to the sound of pop compositions.

Boosting the song on social media, she even posted a few videos on TikTok – one of them lip-synching her former hit. “Love You Like a Love Song”. In the posted video, Selena makes faces and mouths and dubs the song alongside her friend Anna Collins, a dance teacher.

new doc

Although fans of Selena Gomez are excited about the singer’s return to the studio, the next project released by the artist could be a documentary. So much so that last month, rumors began to circulate on social media that the artist is producing a documentary about her career, called “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me”.

A screenshot of the website Film Ratings shows that the production is scheduled to debut this year and will be distributed by apple and Interscope Films. The film’s ratings also drew attention. Persons aged 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult when viewing the documentary in the United States.

Selena is known for being a multi-artist, with successful projects in television, film and music. In addition to the series’ success “Only Murders In The Building“, Gomez has a cooking show, “Selena + Chef“, on HBO Max. She also served as an executive producer on series such as “13 Reasons Why“, from Netflix.

the actress still did not confirm the production of the documentary and therefore did not provide details of the record, but fans are hoping the film will show the star’s life and career unfiltered.