Shang-Chi Star Video Shows Archery Skills He Learned From Hawkeye

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu shows off his archery skills in a new video, joking that he learned them from Hawkeye.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Star Simu Liu shows off her impressive archery skills in a new video, saying she learned them from Hawkeye.

While the movie was a success, Shang-Chi has yet to team up with other MCU heroes (aside from a brief reunion with Bruce Banner, Wong, and Captain Marvel in a post-credits scene). Shortly after the success of the first film, it was announced that a sequel had been greenlit, with Liu and Cretton expected to return. The introduction of Liu’s new hero coincides with a general change of guard within the MCU, as many of the franchise’s original heroes, such as Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man. and Chris Evans’ Captain America, die or retire, paving the way. for new heroes to take over. While Liu’s Shang-Chi hasn’t met many other heroes yet, a new video from Liu suggests he has his sights set on Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye.

In a new post on his Instagram, Liu shares a video of himself with a bow and arrow, testing his skills at a fairground archery range. “Got some tips from Hawkeye in the past“, jokes the star before sending a toy arrow directly into the bull’s-eye. Check out Liu’s new video below:

While the reference to the actor’s Hawkeye is just a passing joke, many fans have expressed interest in Shang-Chi’s future in the MCU and how he will interact with the other heroes being introduced. Following the series of announcements at Marvel’s SDCC panel this summer, Liu teased that he likely has a busy few years ahead of him, hinting that he hopes to be a part of many of the major MCU movies to come. However, whether he will be able to share the screen with Renner’s Hawkeye is another matter.

After the release of Archer hawk last year and the introduction of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, it’s unclear if Renner will return to the MCU. Although the show was generally well regarded by the public and critics, Archer hawk season two has yet to be officially lit up, and Renner doesn’t seem to know if it will return. After the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringshowever, Liu looks set to take on a significant role in the MCU at large, meaning that at the very least, he can share the screen with Steinfeld’s new bow-and-arrow-leaning hero.

