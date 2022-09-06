“shot and doesn’t play nice football”

Renato Gaúcho is back at Grêmio. After the dismissal of Roger Machado, the coach returned to the club where he is an idol to, again, give joy to the fans. Renato will have the mission to put Tricolor back in Serie A.

Currently, Grêmio occupies the third position of the competition, with 47 points and 6 ahead of the 5th place, Londrina. The situation, of course, is far from hopeless, but still, care is needed and, of course, a lot of work.

Renato says Cruzeiro’s football is not pretty

In his presentation, Renato made it clear that Grêmio’s main objective, at the moment, is access, and not beautiful football. The coach still caused some controversy when comparing the football of Cruzeiro, the leader, claiming not to be beautiful. Check out the snippet:

“The delivery will be very big. Second division football, you see Cruzeiro running ahead and they don’t play beautiful football, with all due respect. Don’t keep demanding beautiful football, the objective is to go up playing ugly or beautiful. The guild needs to go up”

On social media, it is possible to see several Cruzeiro fans uncomfortable with the statement since, in 2022, the great highlight of the Minas Gerais club has been the way of playing.