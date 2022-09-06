Situation in Zaporizhzhia is ‘unsustainable’, says IAEA report

× Photo: Ralf1969/Wikipedia

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said this Tuesday (6) that the situation at the Ukrainian nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia is “unsustainable”. In a report produced after the visit of inspectors to the nuclear plant, the agency defended the immediate implementation of a safety zone around the plant.

In the document, the IAEA said that a nuclear accident at the plantwhich is occupied by the Russians and is being fired upon by both sides in the conflict, could have serious impacts inside and outside Ukraine.

“A nuclear accident can have serious impacts within the country and beyond its borders.and the international community counts on the IAEA to carry out a rigorous assessment of the situation and keep it informed accurately and quickly.”said the text.

Inspectors also revealed damage to the “external power supply systemin spent fuel facilities, as well as in communication cables that are part of the radiation control system”.

In the report, the IAEA called for the immediate creation of a safety zone around the nuclear plant.

“Until the end of the conflict and the re-establishment of stable conditions, there is an urgent need for temporary measures to prevent a nuclear accident caused by physical damage and caused by military means […] This can be achieved with the immediate establishment of a nuclear safety zone. The IAEA is ready to immediately begin consultations for the urgent establishment of this safe zone.”

Since March, when Zaporizhzhia was occupied by the Russian army, Moscow and Kiev have exchanged accusations about attacks on the nuclear power plant. The Ukrainians accuse the occupying forces of using the site as a fortress. The Russians, for their part, deny the accusations and claim that the damage caused to the plant’s structures was caused by the Ukrainians themselves.

On Saturday (3), the plant was disconnected after new bombings in the region. before the war, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant supplied around 20% of all electricity consumed in Ukraine.

More news