Some iPhone 14 models may come without a cell phone chip tray – Tecnoblog

At the end of 2021, the apple would have signaled to US operators that it would launch iPhones without a SIM card tray. O iPhone 14 should be announced this week, and with that, the rumor gained traction. There is a possibility that at least some models of the new line will be compatible only with it is yesthat is, with “virtual chip”.

iPhone 13 Pro Max (image: Phuc Khang Mobile/Unsplash)

It’s too early to say that the SIM card’s days are numbered. But, if Apple decides to give more space to the eSIM, perhaps this is the “beginning of the end” of the physical chip.

This is because, not infrequently, the company’s decisions have an effect on the entire market. In other words, if Apple abolishes the iPhone’s SIM card, chances are good that other manufacturers will follow suit, albeit at a slower pace.

Not that Apple wants to dictate the rules of the market. Well, maybe you do. Be that as it may, there are technical reasons for eSIM to be prioritized. One is that without a chip drawer, the company can improve the iPhone’s water resistance. Another: a small internal space can be freed up in favor of other components.

iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 without chip tray?

The latest rumor that at least some iPhone 14 models will be eSIM-only comes from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg. But he recognizes the possibility that this change will happen not in this one that is to come, but in the next generation of the line (the iPhone 15).

It makes sense. The iPhone 15 line will not launch until 2023, giving operators more time to prepare for massive adoption of eSIM technology.

iPhone 12 Mini and its tray (image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

At this point, you should already know that Apple has supported virtual SIM chip technology since the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max models (although without giving up the conventional tray).

The problem is that, in several countries, eSIM support by operators does not exist or is very limited. In Brazil, for example, you may have to go to a physical store to enable this option, or you may not be able to do so with your current plan.

Not by chance, the signal that Apple would have sent to American operators at the end of 2021 is precisely a request for them to prepare for a scenario in which eSIM will be more present.

In any case, it won’t be long before we know if the trayless iPhone arrives now or later. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 this Wednesday (7). of course the technoblog will be on hand to cover the launch 😉