‘Something’s Coming’: Jennifer Aniston poses nude in the shower in playful snap as she teases the launch of new product line

BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Aniston knows exactly what to do to get our attention. The notoriously private actress showed she had some ‘skin in the game’ after she posted a fun photo of her in the shower with shampoo in her hair to announce a product launch.

The 53-year-old looked steamy as she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product line from her hair care company LolaVie. As for nude photos, this one was pretty tame, with the actress showing only her bare shoulders and upper back.

Jenn posted the sassy photo of herself taking a shower (naked, of course) and captioned it: “something is coming 9.8.22”

But business promotions aside, the ‘Friends’ star has been keeping busy. She was in the news recently after opening her heart when she paid tribute to her father John Aniston at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Although Primetime Emmy Award winner John was not present for the in-person ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Jenn delivered an emotional speech as she presented the iconic ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor, 88, with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Her speech was a message she recorded before the event. It was undoubtedly a comforting moment as the couple had been separated for some time.

“It’s an opportunity not only to pay tribute to a true icon in the world of daytime television, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and respected actor who is also my father,” Jennifer began in her speech. . “John Aniston has worked consistently in television for over half a century. He started acting in 1962, winning roles in all sorts of now classic television shows like Combat!, Mission: Impossible and Kojak, and later made many guest appearances on shows like Airwolf, Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, Star Trek. : Voyager, Mad Men, the list goes on. At the same time, appearing in almost every imaginable soap opera. You choose, I’m sure he’s been in it,” she teased.

It was an overwhelming moment as the two split after John left his wife and Jennifer’s mother, Nancy Dow, and Jennifer when the star was just nine years old. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 1999, Jennifer said that she didn’t see her father until a year later. “He just called one day and said, ‘Let’s go see The Fantastickes.’ So we had a little dinner and saw the show. After that, I started seeing him on the weekends, and this new way of life ended up revealing itself.” The duo finally made amends. “As best he could, my father explained and apologized, and that’s enough. We made up. There are still parts that are difficult for me, but I’m an adult. I can no longer blame my parents.”