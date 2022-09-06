Spicy movies to enjoy Sex Day on Telecine

Advertising

Sex Day is this Tuesday, September 6th, and the temperature will rise in telecine with a very hot schedule. Who spices up the night of Telecine Touch is the couple Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Gray (Jamie Dornan) in the double of Fifty Shades of grey and Fifty Shades Darker, at 19:45. The duo also opens and moves their famous red room in the cinelist spicy movies, full of productions and characters that maintain the sensual atmosphere, available within Globoplay and via operators. And if you want to anticipate the celebration of the date, Telecine gives you six more reasons to start marathoning from now on.

Bruna Surfistinha

The first one is to review a hit in Brazilian cinema. The feature tells the story of Raquel Pacheco and her professional and affective experiences as a call girl. On stage, Deborah Secco dives into this real-life character, full of nuances. With the codename Bruna Surfistinha, Raquel gained national prominence by sharing her adventures on a blog, which later became a bestseller, the book “O Doce Veneno do Escorpião”.

American Pie: The First Time Is Unforgettable

Anyone who lived in the 1990s remembers this teen comedy, one of the most pumped up of the time and which yielded a franchise. Prom is coming up and four virgin friends make a pact to lose their virginity. This is how audiences meet Jim (Jason Biggs), Kevin (Thomas Ian Nicholas), Oz (Chris Klein) and Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas). The quartet faces situations beyond embarrassing to live this experience before the party.

Crash: Strange Pleasures

The next tip is one of the most remarkable and controversial films in the career of filmmaker David Cronenberg. In the plot, James Spader plays James Ballard, a man who suffers a serious car crash that transforms his routine. Upon meeting the woman involved in the accident, he discovers an underworld of people who recreate famous accidents in search of pleasure. Holly Hunter, Rosanna Arquette and Deborah Kara Unger complete the cast.

curious

Inspired by the story of Marie de Régnier, one of France’s most influential writers, the film brings to the screen the emancipation of a woman who challenged society’s prejudices at the height of the Belle Époque. The feature takes place in Paris, 1895, and shows how the young artist discovers a new world by putting aside conservatism and surrendering to love and art.

Bound by Desire

With action, romance and suspense, the production is one of the successes written and directed by the sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski, two powerful trans women in the audiovisual universe. In the plot, Corky is an ex-con who gets a job in a building where she meets Violet (Jennifer Tilly), the girlfriend of a man who launders money for the mob. The two fall in love and begin a turning point in their lives when they decide to steal millions from criminals.

Nymphomaniac – Volume I and Nymphomaniac – Volume II

Known for his controversial works, filmmaker Lars von Trier appears in double dose on the list. The films feature the sexual adventures of Joe, played by actress Charlotte Gainsbourg, a 50-year-old woman who decides to share her secret with an older man, Seligman (Stellan Skarsgard): that she has been diagnosed as a nymphomaniac.

Service

Sex Day Special

Telecine Touch

Tuesday, the 6th, from 19:45

7:45pm – Fifty Shades of Gray

10pm – Fifty Shades Darker