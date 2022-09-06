Startup opens vacancies with salaries of up to R$ 30 thousand: see how to participate

Husky is offering opportunities for professionals from different areas, for the home office modality. See how to apply

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

The startup Husky is offering opportunities for professionals from different areas. The opportunities are for the home office modality, so people from all over Brazil can participate in the selection process. Salaries range from BRL 8,000 to BRL 30,000, depending on the position and experience level of each professional.

Husky was created to supply the market’s need, creating its own service for international money transfers to the country. For this reason, a large part of the public is made up of professionals who work for companies abroad. See below how to apply to work for the company.

What are the opportunities at Husky?

According to the startup, more than R$ 1 billion in payments have been made from 2016 to today. Husky is a technology, finance and customer service company. Among the company’s principles, we can observe the collection of fair fees, reduction of bureaucracy and offering faster service to users.

Because of the growth of the company, many job openings are being made available. It is important to remember that positions are 100% remote. Below are some of the opportunities that are currently available:

Senior Software Engineer and QA;

Senior Software Engineer in Test;

Senior Product Designer;

Senior Strategic Partnerships Manager;

Software Engineering Specialist (Ruby, TDD, Clean Architecture).

How to apply for vacancies?

Salaries range from R$8,000 to R$30,000, however, the highest remuneration is paid to workers with a senior level. The startup currently has 30 employees, but the goal is to increase the number of professionals by the end of this year.

What are the advantages of the Inter Gold card?

If you want to be part of the company, run and register. To see all the opportunities that are available, visit the Husky careers website.

It is necessary to fulfill all the prerequisites required by the company. To do this, after entering the careers website, you will be directed to LinkedIn. In it, you will find all the information about the positions, as well as the required experience and the deadlines to participate in the selection process.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Julio Ricco / shutterstock.com