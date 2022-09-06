Stolen 5 years ago, dog travels 1,000 km and returns to her family

We love happy endings like this one! After being stolen from her family 5 years ago, the dog Sheba has finally returned home. The doggo faced a journey of more than a thousand km to be reunited with her tutors in the city of Baytown, United States.

Sheba was stolen from her backyard in 2018 and taken to Texas. After 5 years of the incident, she was found on the street, where she was being cared for by a local teenager. When an animal control officer found her, she checked her microchip and found her family was looking for her.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, you’ve found our baby,’” said owner Moore-Malmstrom.

the theft

The Moore-Malmstrom family believe that after Sheba was stolen from their Baytown backyard in 2018, she was taken to Texas, where she was eventually adopted by a family, with whom she lived for four and a half years.

When this family had to move and relocate Sheba, her new owners didn’t take her along and leave her on the street.

The dog was living outside, being cared for by a local teenager, when an animal control officer found her and verified her microchip.

As soon as tutor Moore-Malmstrom saw Sheba through a FaceTime call, even though she was much older, she knew she was her Sheba.

The reunion

With the help of the Pilots N Paws project, Sheba was taken on a flight to be reunited with her family.

When she got off the plane, she was thrilled to see Moore-Malmstrom’s daughters and immediately ran to meet them.

After much partying and crying, she was finally safe in her family’s arms. It took a while for her to relax to enjoy the love of the family she hadn’t seen in so long. But it was worth it! And her tutors are pure gratitude!

“So many people came together to take her home to me. Thank you for everything,” said Moore-Malmstrom.

The nightmare is over!

See Sheba coming home:

With information from The Dodo