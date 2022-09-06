Super Screen Movie 9/2/2022: Cornered

THE “Super Screen” this friday (02/09) presents the film “cornered” (2002) on Record TV. Check out the movie details.

Synopsis: Joe (Kevin Bacon) and Chery Hickey (Courtney Love) believe they have discovered the perfect plan to make easy money. They kidnap a child, daughter of millionaires, and demand that the ransom be paid within 24 hours, otherwise she dies. As the police require that the disappearance has occurred for at least 24 hours before it can be registered, both believe they are immune to police action during this period.

They decide to scam the Jennings by kidnapping their little daughter Abby (Dakota Fanning). While Chery negotiates with her father (Stuart Townsend) for the ransom, Joe’s job is to psychologically pressure her mother (Charlize Theron) so that the ransom is paid soon. The Jennings’ despair is even greater when they learn that Abby is asthmatic and that if she doesn’t take her medication, she could die.

Original title: Trapped

Cast: Charlize Theron, Kevin Bacon, Courtney Love

Origin: USA

Direction: Luis Mandoki

Genre: Thriller

Duration: 1h46

The “Super Tela” starts right after “Ilha Record”, from 23:00, on RecordTV.