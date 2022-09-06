Terra Classic (LUNC) rises more than 100% in seven days; how sustainable is the rally? By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Marco Oehr

Investing.com – Those who thought Classic was doomed may have made a hasty judgment. The is up over 38% in the last 24 hours and weekly gains total 174%

At a rate of $0.0003977, there’s still a long way to go to hit the one dollar dream goal, but obviously the community hasn’t completely buried their price fantasy yet.

The main problem with the token is the large amount that is in circulation. One would like to counter this circumstance with targeted firing. An idea that cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Global is now also joining:

“To support the Terra Classic Community (LUNC) proposal for a burn tax, MEXC will implement a limited-time burn promotion for LUNC/USDT and LUNC/USDC spot trading rates.”

This campaign started on September 3rd and runs until September 17th. The cryptocurrency exchange is increasing its fees on on-chain transactions by 1.2%. The funds raised are then used to purchase LUNC, which are then sent to the community incineration address.

If this action generates positive feedback from users, MEXC can also imagine an extension.

However, this positive news alone does not find approval everywhere. This development is a thorn in the side of the biggest stock exchanges in particular.

Bincance has already announced that as of September 7, all LUNC deposits and withdrawals will be stopped. The main reason given is the shutdown of the Terra Classic transport bridge, making transactions via the network, BNB Smart Chain, and unattractive.

The resulting collapse in transaction volume is expected to have a significant impact on price.

Terra Classic technical course markers

Immediate supports are found with the 23.6% Fibo retracement at $0.0003627, the 38.2% Fibo retracement at $0.0003093 and the 50% Fibo retracement at $0.0002661.

If the positive momentum continues, the focus will shift to the psychological level of $0.0005000 and if this can be sustainably breached, it will follow the 138.2% Fibo expansion at $0.0005887, which is broken by the psychological level of 0.0006000 dollars.

From Investing.com Germany