Thai woman sells online course to followers, earns BRL 280 million, scams and disappears

A Thai youtuber and digital influencer, named Natthamon Khongchak, who has more than 1.1 million followers on her social networks, is on the run after applying a 2 billion Thai baht (US$ 55 million, or R$ 283 million, in direct conversion).

Nutty, as she is known, started to include in her profiles advertisements for Forex, a company that would act in the foreign exchange market. The intention of investors was to make a profit through speculation.

The influencer, then, began to publish graphs that showed supposed stratospheric profits that she would have made with the operations, and in this way, encourage followers to buy a private course, in which it was promised returns of up to 35% in a few months.

However, in May of this year, Nutty revealed to followers that she had been the victim of a scam, and that her account had been blocked by brokers. Despite this, she promised to repay followers who invested in the course.

According to the website Next Sharkmore than six thousand people believed in the influencer and were harmed by the scheme.

The young woman has not spoken in more than four months on social media, and according to local media, she would have fled to Malaysia.





In late August, the Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Department of Nonthaburi, Thailand, issued an arrest warrant against the influencer.

According to the agency, more than 100 people have already contacted the police to report the coup.

The Department is offering a reward of around US$137,000 to anyone providing information on the woman’s whereabouts.



* Intern at R7 under the supervision of Pablo Marques

Thailand nightclub fire kills 14



