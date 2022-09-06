The Al Yankovic Story » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

the trailer for Stranger: The Al Yankovic History was released prior to its November 4 release. The film stars Daniel Radcliffe as legendary comedian and parodist Weird Al in a film that chronicles his life and career.

The trailer drew attention online for its parody of the ever-popular biographical genre, in keeping with Weird Al’s musicality and comedy. His wacky humor and more fictionalized approach to storytelling in a biopic is in a similar style to other films that eschew the usual conventions of the biographical model.

10 Elvis (2022)

Actor Austin Butler filled out the blue suede shoes of Elvis Presley, the king of rock ‘n’ roll, in this Baz Luhrmann biopic. Told through the eyes of Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks), the film chronicles Presley’s pioneering rise to the top, before his career decline, comeback and tragic death.

Just like any Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis it is an aesthetically extravagant portrait of life lived to the fullest and the simultaneous euphoria and devastation that come with excess. Unlike many biographical films, Elvis isn’t too concerned with exposing the facts of Elvis’ life and career, instead opting for a Las Vegas-style exploration of the American dream and all that glitters.

9 Spencer (2021)

From director Pablo Larraín, director of jackie (2017), comes her second film around one of the most famous figures in the history of British royal history, Princess Diana of Wales (née Diana Spencer). Kristen Stewart plays the late princess who reluctantly goes to Christmas at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate as her marriage irreparably falls apart in this psychological thriller.

Like this Jackie, Larraín abandons the biographical trope of portraying the entire life of a famous person. Instead, the director prefers to chronicle what is arguably the worst week in the lives of the despised wives of famous and powerful men. A deeply intimate, often claustrophobic interpretation of Diana’s mind, Spencer is easily one of the best biopics of 2021, as well as one of the best movies of that year.

8 Marie Antoinette (2006)

Directed by Sofia Coppola, Marie Antoinette follows the final years of France’s final queen before the French Revolution. The young teenage Austrian monarch navigates her transition to French royalty and institutional sexism before the Revolution evicts her family from their Parisian home.

Marie Antoinette leans towards deliberate historical inaccuracies, perhaps most notably when Marie has Converse sneakers in her vast shoe collection. Told through the eyes of the young queen as she comes of age, the film is not interested in portraying the political forces of the French Revolution.

7 Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

walk hard follows Dewey Cox, one of rock’s pioneers, from his tragic childhood to his untimely death. The film follows Cox on his journey through addiction, meeting Elvis and the Beatles, before his eventual career downfall and rebirth.

The twist of this biopic is that Dewey Cox is a fictional character and not an actual musician, as the film claims to portray. Instead, this biopic is a meta form of celebrity storytelling, purposefully utilizing all the trappings and clichés of the biographical genre to create a parody film. Still, the sentiment in the film provides the comedy with the heart that made the biographical genre so popular in the first place.

6 I, Tonya (2017)

me, Tonya depicts the rise and fall of Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, who was accused of involvement in an attack on rival figure skater Nancy Kerrigan. The film follows her difficult childhood and troubled marriage as she tries to achieve perfection in figure skating.

One of Margot Robbie’s best films and arguably her greatest performance, me, Tonya is centered around interviews of the main characters that offer conflicting narratives about Tonya’s rise to the top and her role in the Nancy Kerrigan incident. Unconcerned with getting the facts about Tonya’s life right, the end result is a bombastic, fourth-wall-breaking thrill ride.

5 The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Martin Scorsese’s three-hour epic chronicles the rise and fall of former stockbroker Jordan Belfort. After his new job on Wall Street in the late 1980s, Belfort is quickly drawn to the yuppie culture of the time (and all the sex, drugs and money that comes with it) before creating the fraudulent brokerage Stratton Oakmont.

In true Scorsese style, the film fully embraces the world of white-collar crime, taking audiences on a decades-long drug trip, with all the ups and downs along the way. While many real-life crime films give victims a platform, the wolf of Wall Street goes for total hedonism.

4 Vice (2018)

vice is a satirical look at the life of Dick Cheney, vice president to President George W. Bush and leading proponent of the US invasion of Iraq in the early 2000s. The film shows Cheney manipulating his own personal manifesto into the policies of the more naive Bush during his election and a subsequent term.

Told through the perspective of a fictional Iraqi veteran, this political biopic takes an objectively critical look at one of the most powerful men in American politics. The film even has a false ending midway through, where the film “ends” and the credits begin to roll before Cheney’s disastrous decision-making at the White House.

3 Dolemite Is My Name (2019)

Eddie Murphy stars as blaxploitation filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore, known for the character Dolemite, in this biopic. The film depicts the star’s initial struggle to get her films into production before adopting the more confident, albeit fictional, Dolemite persona.

dolemite is my name is an unconventional tale of a man trying to produce his unconventional films. Rather than a more linear narrative of Rudy Ray Moore’s life, the biopic chooses to portray the fictionalized version that Moore aspires to and all of his shortcomings in his film talent.

2 Amadeus (1984)

Hailed as one of the best musical biopics of all time, amadeus portrays the life of composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Set in Mozart’s native Vienna, Austira, the film opens with rival composer Antonio Sallieri confessing to Mozart’s murder and recounting their rivalry through his confession.

In real life, however, Sallieri and Mozart were contemporaries and had no animosity towards each other, and Mozart was not poisoned. Instead, this fictionalized view of the composer’s life takes a ride of fantasy and emotion through the formation of Western music.

1 My Dinner with Hervé (2018)

My dinner with Hervé follows a journalist assigned to interview Hervé Villechaize, an actor with dwarfism known for his role in James Bond franchise. When Hervé feels his interview was insufficient, the actor tracks him down to clear things up.

While most biopics choose to portray the lives of the most well-known celebrities, My dinner with Hervé deservedly illuminates an actor whose contributions to film and television are often underappreciated. Depiction of people with disabilities or people with bodily differences is rare in Hollywood, and Peter Dinklage’s portrayal gives Hervé a humanity that is rarely granted.