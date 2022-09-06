The Brazilian telecom market is going through a structural disorganization, evaluates Claro’s president

One of the biggest Brazilian investors, Claro, believes that the Brazilian telecom market is facing a structural disorganization, which could threaten the attractiveness of the business and the breath of investors. And the company’s president, José Félix, points to the three main causes that, in his opinion, are causing this disorganization: the lack of inspection and regulatory errors that stimulate the performance of informal telecommunications operators; the attempt to force the emergence of a new national mobile telephony operator through regulatory and non-market means; and the absence of remuneration from telecommunications networks by the biggest consumers of their infrastructure – the OTTs, such as Google, Facebook and internet giants.

For Félix, it is no longer possible for the authorities not to see that the segment of regional telecommunications providers needs to have a new orchestration. “In Brazil, there are a lot of people who are not regulated, doing what they want”, he says, in conversation with Tele.Síntese. And he exemplifies: “there are ISPs that do not even send the invoice to the customer; who throws wire on poles in any way, or who does not collect the tax due on telecommunication services”.

In his view, one of those responsible for this situation is Anatel’s definition of what deregulated companies should be. ” The definition that regulated operators (those defined as Significant Market Power) are those with more than 5 percent of the national market is a mistake. Brazil is very big. As it stands, huge distortions are being generated,” he said. For Félix, the definition of companies with market power must be established by city, where customers live and where operators operate. ” Today, the subject has a lot of asymmetries. Operator with 90% of a city’s broadband market is not considered by Anatel as a company with market power. It is a lawless land,” he says.

Mobile Telephony

One of the executive’s concerns is that this disorganization in the fixed broadband segment will also end up migrating to the mobile telephony segment, according to the signals issued by Anatel. ” Oi was sold because it broke. Nextel was sold because it broke. Wanting to force a bar to create unfair competition, you will pay up front, with the lack of professionalism of a service that is complex and will end up deteriorating the infrastructure”, he predicts.

And he exemplifies the reasons for his concern, such as Anatel’s recent decision to establish the price of roaming offer for large operators, which, according to him, is actually below the cost of the service. ” We will comply with Anatel’s determination, because we are regulated. The agency says it is a temporary measure, but temporary until when?”, he asks.

In his assessment, there is still a risk that the situation in the Brazilian market will become more serious, if Anatel meets the new demand of small providers, to let them make roaming agreements with all major operators. ” If the agency allows this, these companies will have the best network in the world, without having any network at all, because they will take the best from Claro, Vivo, TIM. Why are they going to build a network?”, he asks. In his opinion, the most important thing is that there are healthy companies to continue to invest in the network and offer the best services.

Félix points out that in the company’s study on the behavior of the Brazilian market next year, there are already demands for more than R$ 15 billion in investments. ” The telecom business easily consumes 15 billion Capex per year. We find a place to put money without thinking too much. But what about the recipes? We have to do the service, fulfill all the obligations, with expenses growing 10% a year, and we still have to remunerate the capital, in a country with the income we have”, he ponders.

He points out that Anatel’s recent decision to ban permanent roaming was correct, because, otherwise, it would be causing another disincentive to the necessary construction of telecommunications networks. ” In normal roaming, a customer enters and leaves a city that is not covered by their operator. That’s what we know. It’s another thing for a guy to leave home and camp at someone else’s house his whole life at a bargain price. It couldn’t last,” he adds.

OTTs

For José Félix, another unresolved point that is affecting the Brazilian telecommunications market, refers to the large network consumption generated by OTTs (internet megacorporations, such as Google and Facebook, known as those that operate Over The Top – or at the top of telecom networks), which forces operators to increasingly expand the capacity of their networks, without these companies contributing anything to the investments. But he thinks that the alternative being built in Europe, for example, is not the best. ” Initially I thought that there the OTTs would help in the construction of the infrastructure. But they decided to create a fee and create a fund. We know how these funds work here in Brazil…..”, fearing that the European example will end up inspiring Brazilian authorities.

In Brazil, the FUST (Fund for the Universalization of Telecommunications), created in 2000, and which raises more than R$ 1 billion a year, has never had its money directed to the telecommunications sector. With the approval of a new law by the National Congress, 22 years later, this situation may begin to be reversed as of next year, when a portion of the money to be collected is expected to be invested.

For him, the ideal would be to change the concept of net neutrality, so that it ceases to apply to these megacorporations, maintaining this principle for the issues that really matter, which are net neutrality to ensure the right to information, the right to education, public services. ” Neutrality is important. But there are activities that we understand to be a mere business relationship. Why Google, Whatsapp or Facebook can make money from advertising, use our network, and pay nothing for it. What is the reason for this “neutrality?” question.

