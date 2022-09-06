“The Rings of Power”, the series of “The Lord of the Rings”, may have an early release; understand

Production was scheduled to debut only next Friday (2), but it may arrive earlier

For those who are eager to check out “The Rings of Power”, Amazon Prime Video series derived from the “Lord of the Rings” saga, you can prepare yourself because it should arrive on the platform even before you expected: later this Thursday ( 1st), from 10pm.

The suspicion comes from a publication by the North American profile of Prime Video, which brought forward the release of “The Rings of Power” to the 1st of September, at 21 pm, Eastern Standard Time, which is just an hour apart from the time. from Brasilia. The change was also made to the United Kingdom, which is four hours ahead of Brazil and will watch the first episode at 2 am, which for us is the same 10 pm on the 1st.

If Prime Video Brasil does this to Brazilians, following the anticipation of other countries, the episode will move from its regular time, between 0:00 and 1:00 in the morning, to the end of this Thursday night. However, don’t get too excited: in the same publication, the platform has already made it clear that the other episodes will be released at the already familiar time.

Are you ready?#TheRingsOfPower debuts:

🕘: September 1 at 9pm ET

🕑: September 2 at 2am UK Weekly episodes available Fridays at 12am ET, only on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/siaqYZvQmK — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 31, 2022

The story of “The Rings of Power” will take place during the so-called Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events presented in the films, when the Rings of Power were forged by Sauron. However, the title indicates that the rings will still play an important role in the plot.

The cast has Morfydd Clark (“Assassin Predators”), Owain Arthur (“The Confession”), Nazanin Boniadi (“How I Met Your Mother”), Tom Budge (“The proposal”), Charles Edwards (“The Crown”), Robert Aramayo (“Antebellum”), Ismael Cruz Cordova (“The Undoing”), Emma Horvath (“The Mortuary Collection”), Markella Kavenagh (“Picnic at Hanging Rock”), Joseph Mawle (“Game of Thrones”), Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards (“Wanderlust”), Dylan Smith (“I Am The Night”), Charlie Vickers (“Medici”) and Daniel Weyman (“Gentleman Jack”).

After She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, which Marvel release are you most looking forward to? “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: November 10, 2022 in theaters

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special” (December on Disney+)

“What If…?” – Season 2: Early 2023 on Disney+

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”: February 16, 2023 in theaters

“Secret Invasion”: Between March and June 2023 on Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3″: May 4, 2023 in theaters

“Echo”: Between June and August 2023 on Disney+

“The Marvels” (February 16, 2023 in theaters)

“Loki” – Season 2: Between June and August 2023 on Disney+

“Blade”: November 2, 2023 in theaters

“Ironheart”: Between September and November 2023 on Disney+

“Agatha: Coven of Chaos”: Late 2023/Early 2024 on Disney+

“Daredevil: Born Again”: Between March and June 2024 on Disney+

“Captain America: New World Order”: May 2, 2024 in theaters

“Thunderbolts”: July 25, 2024 in theaters

“Fantastic Four”: November 7, 2024 in theaters

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”: May 1, 2025 in theaters

“Avengers: Secret Wars”: November 6, 2025 in theaters

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!