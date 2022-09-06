The Rock appears in test screening of Black Adam and shocks the audience; watch

The Rock star surprised the audience of a movie theater by going to the stage after the test screening of the film Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson also confirmed in the publication of his social network that the new trailer for black adam will be released this week.

Watch the video with the audience reaction with The Rock taking the stage of a movie theater after a test session of black adam:

read more

“Success (and the devil) is in the details – and boy do I sweat the details. UNVALUABLE learnings and lessons from our BLACK ADAM⚡️ test screenings that I always secretly participate in 😉 I LOVE surprising our audience afterwards and when emotions settle down 🙀🧘🏾‍♂️😊 I can take my time and really engage and learn from my #1 boss – the audience. BLACK ADAM is my passion project to the bone and I am so grateful to receive these early reactions. Much work still to be done. Pssst… the global release of our BLACK ADAM trailer #2 is happening this week…. I’ll keep you posted,” Rock wrote in the video post.

The new trailer for Black Adam should be released on Thursday, the 8th, during Thursday Night Football, the name given to the game broadcasts of the National Football League (NFL) in the US.

What do you expect from the new movie trailer? Comment below in our comment block.

READ MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Black Adam’s first solo film (The Rock), the arch-rival of the hero Shazam, debuts in Brazilian cinemas in October 20 this year.

Black Adam (original title of the adaptation), which will be part of the DCEU, will show the origin of the dark wizard and his clash with the Justice Society of America supergroup.

Also read its synopsis:

Nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Rock) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film stars The Rock (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Sarah Shahi (Double target) as Adrianna Tomaz/Isis, Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date) as Al Rothstein/Atom Crusher, Quintessa Swindell (Travelers – Instinct and Desire) as Maxine Hunkell/Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan (007 Against GoldenEye) as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate.

The actor Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) is also in black adam. Although his character has not been revealed, everything points to him playing the demon Sabbac.

There are rumors that the actors Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel) and Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) will appear in the film as Superman and Amanda Waller, respectively.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (No scales) and scripted by Adam Sztykiel (A Part of Travel) and by the pair Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (the Mauritanian), black adam will be released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20.

Follow the DC Legacy and know all the dcnauts movies.

Listen to the Legacy Podcast: