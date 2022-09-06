‘The View’: Electrifying Guests and Hosts Set the Stage for the First Two Months of Season 26

In cash returns for season 26 starting on September 6. This new season brings many changes to the series’ infamous “Hot Topics” chart, including two new presenters and a plethora of television’s most electrifying political, social and entertainment figures. Who are the iconic guests scheduled to join the hosts to discuss the most important topics of the day? The details are here.

Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin from ‘The View’ | ABC/Lou Rocco

‘The View’ gets two permanent additions to its roundtable of panelists

Whoopi Goldberg moderates five female panelists. She sits next to Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

For season 26, longtime collaborator Ana Navarro is now a permanent host. Alyssa Farah Griffin, former communications director for former President Donald Trump, ranks fifth. Both women occupied vacant seats in the In cash more than a year after panel conservative Meghan McCain announced she was leaving the show in July 2021.

The multigenerational panel of women from different walks of life continues a tradition established by In cash creator Barbara Walters in 1997.

The series’ original panel included its creator, Barbara Walters. Alongside Walters were Meredith Vieira as moderator, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos. Joy Behar occasionally became the fourth co-host when Walters was unavailable.

Subsequently, the show featured women who brought different perspectives to the Hot Topics table. These included Lisa Ling, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Rosie O’Donnell, Sherri Shepherd, Jenny McCarthy, Nicholle Wallace, Rosie Perez, Raven Symone, Michelle Collins, Candace Cameron-Bure, Paula Faris, Jedidiah Bila, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman.

Electrifying guests set the stage for ‘The View’ season 26

According to weekly entertainmentan electrifying panel of guests will set the stage for the first two months of the 26th season of In cash.

Season 26 will begin on September 6 with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. Regina Hall, Stacey Abrams, Constance Wu, Reese Witherspoon and Representative Cori Bush appear in the following days.

Also appearing will be Melanie Chisholm (aka Mel C), Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim. Quinta Brunson, Elisabeth Moss, Jameela Jamil and LeAnn Rimes are also scheduled.

Until October, In cash Guests include Jenifer Lewis, Huma Abedin, Billy Eichner, Idina, Cara Menzel, Dylan McDermott, author Maggie Haberman and Jennette McCurdy.

‘The View’ also welcomes a panel of exciting guest hosts

Star Jones and Joy Behar | Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In addition to its guest lineup, Season 26 will also welcome a number of exciting guest hosts.

sitting beside Vision Panelists include filmmakers Tyler Perry and Kevin Smith, Vision student Star Jones, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and the cast of Shark Tank.

In cash airs on ABC. You will need network access to tune in to the Season 26 premiere.

However, in addition to the television network, In cash can also be viewed through the ABC website with a cable login. Other options to watch include YouTube TV, Furbo or Hulu.

season 26 of In cash premieres September 6 at 11 am EST on ABC.

