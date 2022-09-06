Thwaites Glacier is “currently held by wires”

The Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica is “currently held by wires” and could undergo huge changes on small timescales, a team of scientists has warned.

A study that analyzed the seafloor with high-resolution images helped researchers reveal the past of this glacier in the Amundsen Sea in West Antarctica and try to understand its future behavior.

The research, published this Monday in Nature Geoscience, indicates that the great glacier had moments of retreat in the past, which were “even faster” than today, which “increases concern for its future”, he explained, in In a statement, the University of South Florida, in the United States, one of the participants in the research.

Thwaites is in a phase of rapid retreat, which has raised widespread concern about exactly how much or how quickly its ice could give way to the ocean, as its total loss and that of the surrounding ice basins could raise the level of the sea. sea ​​from one to three meters.

Scientists point to “reasons for concern” after mapping a critical area of ​​the seafloor in front of the glacier that allows them to know how quickly it retreated and moved in the past.

“Our results suggest that very rapid retreat movements have occurred in the Thwaites Glacier over the last two centuries, and possibly until the mid-20th century,” said lead author Alastair Graham, from the US university.

The images also provide “fundamental pictures” about the processes taking place at the critical junction between the glacier and the ocean today.

“The Thwaites is really tethered these days and we should expect to see big changes on small time scales in the future – even from year to year – once the glacier recedes a little lower than its bed.” Robert Larter of the British Antarctic Survey, also an author of the study.

Although many questions remain, for Alastair Graham it is certain that the idea that scientists had, that the Antarctic ice sheets “were lazy and slow” is no longer true.