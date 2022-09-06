TSE Assistant on WhatsApp allows you to search if link has fake news about elections; see how to use | Technology

The virtual assistant of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on WhatsApp won an update on Monday (5) to allow searches on subjects and links that circulate on the internet. With this, voters can check if content is fake by searching about it in the app.

The tool was created for the 2020 elections and was updated again in April 2022. The “TSE Doubts” has more than 530,000 subscribersaccording to the court.

To use the service, just save the number (61) 9637-1078 in your contact list, access the link wa.me/556196371078 or point your cell phone camera at the QR Code below.

And to use the search for possible fake news, follow this step by step:

To start the wizard, send any message, such as “hi”; in the menu “see topics“, choose the option “Fact or rumor?“; Then select “make an inquiry“; Submit a subject or link about the electoral process.

1 of 2 Point the camera at the QR Code to save the TSE virtual assistant in your WhatsApp contacts — Photo: Disclosure Point the camera at the QR Code to save the TSE virtual assistant in your WhatsApp contacts — Photo: Disclosure

The application will automatically send links with what has been verified by TSE partners on the researched topic. Messages can be forwarded to others on WhatsApp.

For this resource, the court has partnerships with Agência Lupa, Aos Fatos, Projeto Comprova and Estadão Verifies.

2 of 2 Virtual Assistant of the Superior Electoral Court on WhatsApp — Photo: Kayan Albertin / g1 Virtual Assistant of the Superior Electoral Court on WhatsApp — Photo: Kayan Albertin / g1

The feature was created in partnership between TSE, WhatsApp, non-profit technology provider Meedan and business services provider Infobip messenger. According to the court, the functionality of searching for possible fake news in the messenger is a pioneer in the world.

Soon, it will serve voters even when it doesn’t have verified content on the subject or the searched link. The idea of ​​the TSE is for it to be updated to inform partner agencies about the search and to notify users when the check is available.

Among the most accessed topics in the TSE assistant, are queries about electoral situation and polling place, information on registration and use of biometrics, “Fact or Rumor” (information checked by the TSE and by partners) and request for the electoral discharge certificate.

In addition to these resources, the tool teaches how to identify false information about the electoral process, provides information on the security of the electronic voting machine, gathers the dates of the electoral calendar, among others.

