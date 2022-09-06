TSMC takes over production of SoCs from Qualcomm and MediaTek, which ended partnership with Samsung

After receiving criticism for the overheating issues as well as the quality control of their previous SoCs, Qualcomm and MediaTek announced in a report that they have ended their partnership with Samsung and will move forward with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) to manufacture just for the Snapdragon 8 series.
That’s because after switching from Samsung’s 4nm foundry to TSMC’s 4nm semiconductor production foundry, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC showed better CPU performance along with more power and thermal efficiencies than predecessors released by Samsung.
According to a Weibo post, there will be 4 SoCs for smartphones manufactured by TSMC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, MediaTek Dimensity 9100, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 8200. The idea is that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is faster than MediaTek Dimensity 9100 on TSMC, while the development of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 is faster than MediaTek Dimensity 8200 on TSMC.
It is estimated that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the Dimensity 9100 SoC will compose Android devices that will be announced in 2023. In the case of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 8200, the devices in the Android market will be of more secondary lines.
According to the report, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 should be an iterative upgrade over the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, with little to no changes to the core layout or ISPs. Currently, it is possible to find the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 in only one smartphone on the market, the China-exclusive Oppo Reno 8 Pro, possibly because many customers, such as Android smartphone manufacturers, are looking for the Snapdragon 778G and 778G+, which are under the casting. of 6 nm from TSMC.
