TSMC takes over production of SoCs from Qualcomm and MediaTek, which ended partnership with Samsung

After receiving criticism for the overheating issues as well as the quality control of their previous SoCs, Qualcomm and MediaTek announced in a report that they have ended their partnership with Samsung and will move forward with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) to manufacture just for the Snapdragon 8 series.

That’s because after switching from Samsung’s 4nm foundry to TSMC’s 4nm semiconductor production foundry, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC showed better CPU performance along with more power and thermal efficiencies than predecessors released by Samsung.

According to a Weibo post, there will be 4 SoCs for smartphones manufactured by TSMC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, MediaTek Dimensity 9100, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 8200. The idea is that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is faster than MediaTek Dimensity 9100 on TSMC, while the development of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 is faster than MediaTek Dimensity 8200 on TSMC.