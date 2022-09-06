Turn off these appliances at night and save on the electricity bill

Contrary to what many think, electronic devices use energy even when they are not being used. Check out the 3 that spend the most!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

The increase in inflation has made the cost of living of Brazilians increase more and more, so saving, whether on the electricity bill or going to supermarkets, has become an essential task for good financial health.

With that in mind, today we are going to tell you which 3 electronic devices should be turned off at night so that your light bill comes with the lowest value. Check out!

What appliances should be turned off at night?

Contrary to what many think, electronic devices use energy even when they are not being used, simply because they are connected to outlets. Therefore, to be able to control the price of the electricity bill, it is necessary to always turn them off before going to sleep.

Air conditioning

One of the biggest villains in the economy is air conditioning. Because Brazil is a tropical country, having this device in the house is common, however, it is one of the most energy-intensive, even without being used.

Therefore, whenever you are not going to use it at night, the ideal is to turn them off, and when you go out, it is also recommended to unplug this device. In addition, it is necessary to make intelligent use of the air conditioning: make sure that the generated air will not leak through any gap in the door or window and install them in areas that are not 100% exposed to the sun.

Heater

Heaters have the opposite function of air conditioners and therefore their use is uncommon in Brazil. However, there are areas, mainly in the South, where the cold is so great, that having a heater makes all the difference.

What are the advantages of the Inter Gold card?

However, these appliances use as much energy as air conditioners, and therefore, it is essential that they are turned off whenever they are not used.

Dishwasher

Washing dishes is a device that takes a lot of energy to work, especially when there is a need to use hot water washing.

For this reason, it is essential that dishwashers are turned off when not in use. Also, avoid using them whenever possible, for example, if there are only 3 dishes in the sink, wash them normally.

It is important to point out that other appliances, such as electric ovens or deep fryers, also draw a lot of energy, and whenever possible, it is best not to use them.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: @zinkevych / Freepik