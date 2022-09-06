Understand what is the star on WhatsApp

The star on WhatsApp means that your message is featured, or, in favorites. This means that she will appear first before everyone else.

If you are a user of Whatsapp, you must have already noticed a star next to some message. If you don’t know what that means, keep reading this article and find out what the star in the messenger is.

Understand the meaning of the star on WhatsApp

In short, the star Whatsapp means your message is featured, or, in favorites. This means that she will appear first before everyone else.

The tool is very useful when there is a need to put the message as a reminder. To enable it, just press the message for a few seconds and click on the star symbol in the top bar.

To find the message afterwards, just follow the steps below:

Access your account’s ”Settings”; Click on ”Favorite Messages”; Once this is done, find the desired message.

How to confirm phone number on WhatsApp

Now that you know the criteria, see the step-by-step guide on how to confirm your phone number on Whatsapp:

Open the application and choose your country from the list that will appear (the field for the country code will be filled in automatically); Enter your phone number in the requested field; Then tap “Next” to receive the code by SMS; After receiving the six-digit code, enter it in the field provided. If you do not receive the six-digit code by SMS, please try to send it again after the progress bar is completed. This can take about 10 minutes – do not try to guess the code as this may temporarily prevent access to your account; If the time runs out before you receive the code, an option for phone call will appear on the screen; Just select the option “Call me” and wait for the operation to be completed; When they call you, write the code and enter it in the requested tab to confirm your phone number on WhatsApp.

extra tips

Even following the above guidelines it is possible that the operation is not a success. With that in mind, here’s what to do:

Restart your cell phone. To do this, turn it off and wait 30 seconds. After that time, turn it on again;

Download the latest version of WhatsApp;

Confirm that the number can receive messages and calls, use another device to send an SMS to the phone number in full international format that you entered in the messenger.