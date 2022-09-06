Unlock BRL 5,000 in your Nubank with THIS step by step

It’s nothing new for anyone. O Nubank is one of the most innovative digital banks in Latin America, giving customers autonomy, such as adjusting card limits. In this sense, fintech recently launched a feature that allows users to unlock BRL 5,000 from Nubank simply and quickly.

With the unlocking of R$5,000 from Nubank, the bank’s customers can pay bills and settle debts. In addition, it is possible to supplement income, make purchases, invest in other financial investments and much more.

But in the end, will this Nubank release Is it available to all digital fintech customers? Next, check everything you need to know about Nubank’s release.

Is it possible to unlock BRL 5,000 on Nubank? How does this procedure work?

The functioning of unlocking up to R$5,000 at Nubank It’s quite simple, customers who want to increase their credit card limit must use part of the available balance in their digital account.

We explain: For example, if a person needs R$ 300 to make a purchase, they just deposit this amount in the bank and convert it into a limit on the card.

However, after the transaction is completed, the amount is unavailable in the digital account until the card invoice is paid. Once the debt is paid off, the customer has access to the balance again, being able to use it as a credit card limit or make it available in the fintech account.

According to Nubankyou can use a balance of up to BRL 5 thousand in the function that helps the customer to build a credit card limit. In any case, it is worth mentioning that if the payment of the invoice is not made, the value of the account will be used to pay off the debt made with the card. In addition, the customer will be subject to additional penalties and interest.

How to unlock the BRL 5,000 on Nubank? Check step by step

Citizens can convert their Nubank balance into a credit card limit through the Nubank application.

Check below the list with the complete step-by-step to release the limit of BRL 5,000; Look:

First, access the Nubank app;

After that, on the home screen, click on the “credit cards” area;

Then choose the “adjust limit” option;

Now tap on the “book as limit” tab;

At this stage, you must inform the desired amount (with a limit of R$ 5 thousand);

finished! In a few seconds, the new limit will be available on the card. How to check the money in the Nubank account? the customer of Nubank You can check your account balance through the app itself, on the home screen. Just access the digital platform and enter the digital account tab. In addition, you can view the account statement. How much money does the Nubank account earn? It is important to understand the rate of the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI). In digital banking, the CDI is 100%, which means that the yields offered are approximately 12.65%. For example: If you leave R$1,000 in your NuConta, in one month, there will be an increase of R$ 10, that is, R$ 1,010. It is worth mentioning that per year, the yield is higher than the savings account. Here’s how to increase your card limit.