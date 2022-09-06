Until the Next Star | Buzz Editora launches the novel that will win a film adaptation with Gal Gadot

Advertising

New release of Buzz Editor, until the next star addresses parallel realities and so the choices we make influence our path. Debut novel by author Catriona Silvey, it is a plot with touches of suspense and emotion. In addition, the book will be adapted for the cinema and Gal Gadot, protagonist of the saga Wonder Womangreat success of DC Comics, will be the protagonist.

until the next star tells the story of Thora and Santi, two strangers who, when they meet by chance, immediately recognize in each other spirits who want more from life than what they have been receiving. But before a friendship blossoms, the story of the two characters is interrupted. However, they will meet again: as husband and wife; teacher and student; caregiver and patient; cynical and hopeful, all this in the recurring connections of life, where they will remember, little by little, the mysterious patterns that were repeated in the different lives they shared together. For Thora and Santi, realities are multiple and Earths are infinite.

Catriona Silvey makes it clear to readers that the only certainty for Thora and Santi is that sooner or later, young or old, their destinies will cross. “They are stuck together, like satellites orbiting the Earth, and are complementary like stars forming constellations,” she says. The approach to the infinite forms of love and how choices can totally change life is creative, daring and surprising. until the next star is a book that explores, in an intense and creative way, the countless ways of living and how each choice we make can change everything”, concludes the author.

The work will still be adapted for the cinema and Gal Gadot, from Wonder Woman, will be the protagonist, starring in a new genre in her career. The film will be produced by Atlas Entertainment, along with Gadot and Jaron Varsano’s production label, Pilot Wave. The film does not yet have a release date set, but, as of now, the publisher is eagerly awaiting the feature.