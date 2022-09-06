UOL columnists’ guesses for Libertadores and Sul-Americana

Palmeiras and Flamengo will re-edit the Copa Libertadores decision in 2022, and São Paulo will return to an international tournament final after nine years. These are the bets of the columnists of the UOL Esporte for this week’s continental tournament playoffs.

For journalists, Abel Ferreira’s team will reverse the advantage of Athletico – who won the first leg by 1 to 0 – and will qualify for the big decision of Libertadores. There were eight votes for Alviverde, against three for Hurricane. The teams return to the field tonight (6), at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque.

The score was much tighter for the confrontation between São Paulo and Atlético-GO, for the Sudamericana — the team from Goiás won the first duel by 3 to 1, in Goiânia. Six journalists believe that Rogério Ceni’s team will advance in Morumbi, Thursday (8), while five believe in the Dragão classification.

And, as was to be expected, there was unanimity among the columnists for the duel between Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield. Defeated 4-0 at the José Amalfitani stadium, the Argentine team needs a miracle to qualify for the Maracanã tomorrow (7) — the game starts at 21:30.

And you, already have your guesses for who qualifies for the decisions of Libertadores and Sudamericana? See the bets of the columnists of the UOL:

Palmeiras vs Atletico

Alicia Klein – Palmeiras

Amara Moira – Palmeiras

Danilo Lavieri – Palmeiras

Julio Gomes – Palmeiras

Menon – Athletic

Milly Lacombe – Palmeiras

Milton Neves – Palmeiras

Renato Maurício Prado – Athletico

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Athletico

Rodrigo Coutinho – Palmeiras

Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras

Flamengo vs Velez

Alicia Klein – Flamengo

Amara Moira – Flamengo

Danilo Lavieri – Flamengo

Julio Gomes – Flamengo

Menon – Flemish

Milly Lacombe – Flamengo

Milton Neves – Flamengo

Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Flamengo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo

Vitor Guedes – Flamengo

Sao Paulo vs Atletico GO

Alicia Klein – Atlético-GO

Amara Moira – Atlético-GO

Danilo Lavieri – Sao Paulo

Julio Gomes – Sao Paulo

Menon – Sao Paulo

Milly Lacombe – Sao Paulo

Milton Neves – Atlético-GO

Renato Maurício Prado – Atlético-GO

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Sao Paulo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Sao Paulo

Vitor Guedes – Atletico GO