Venice Film Festival 2022: Brendan Fraser cries as he receives applause for Oscar-nominated film – Film News

Brendan Fraser is moved by the applause after his performance in The Whale, a film by Darren Aronofsky shown at the Venice Film Festival and possibly nominated for the 2023 Oscars.

It looks like The Whale is one of the most promising films of the upcoming awards season. This Sunday (05), the feature had its world premiere during the Venice Film Festival, guaranteeing six minutes of applause for Brendan Fraser, bringing the actor to tears, in addition to strengthening his return to Hollywood and, possibly, a nomination for the Oscar. The drama directed by Darren Aronofsky follows Fraser who plays a gay man who suffers from morbid obesity and lives in a wheelchair.

Fraser hugged Aronofsky several times during the ovation. He even tried to leave the theater at one point, but the flurry of applause was so strong that he stayed longer and even made a thank you reference to the audience who watched the film. Among those in attendance at the Sala Grande Theater were Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Nick Kroll and Huma Abedin, who works with Hillary Clinton. Many others inside the cinema could not resist the emotion and surrendered to tears because of the final scenes of the film.

The Whale stars Brendan Fraser who plays a morbidly obese gay man struggling to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The cast also includes Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) who plays her daughter, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins. The drama is based on the play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter, who adapted the screenplay for Aronofsky’s feature.

To embody the protagonist, Fraser wore a prosthetic suit that added around 150kg to his body. The actor spent up to six hours in the makeup chair (every day) to fully transform into the character. In an interview given before the film’s premiere at the festival, Fraser said his attire was uncomfortable. “The torso piece was almost like a straitjacket with sleeves that were ironed, retouched by hand, to look identical to human skin.”

At the press conference of the Venice Film Festival, the actor gave more explanation about his transformation. “I developed muscles I didn’t know I had. I even had a feeling of vertigo at the end of the day when everything was taken away. It gave me appreciation for those whose bodies are similar. You need to be an incredibly strong person mentally and physically to inhabit this physical being.”

The Whale marks another major Aronofsky debut at the Venice Film Festival, with The Wrestler (2008), which won the Golden Lion; Black Swan (2010), which was one of the festival’s biggest hits that year, earning Mila Kunis the Emerging Actress Award; it’s mom! (2017) starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem.

Brendan Fraser is known for the films George, King of the Forest (1997), The Mummy (1999), The Mummy Returns (2001), The Devil (2000), Inkheart (2008), Journey to the Center of Earth (2008) and The Mummy: The Emperor’s Tomb (2008). Soon, we’ll see Fraser in Killers of the Flower Moon, a production by Martin Scorsese; and The Whale, which debuts on December 9th, but there is still no release date in Brazil.