VIDEO: Chimpanzee escapes from zoo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, but returns to ask trainer for coat | Ukraine and Russia

In a scene that clashes with the intense daily bombings in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, a chimpanzee was seen on Tuesday (6) wandering the streets after fleeing the local zoo.

The rain, however, changed the animal’s plans: after refusing to return with the trainers, he ended up voluntarily going to one of them who offered him a coat to protect himself.

The chimpanzee, who, according to the zoo, came from an ecopark hit by shootings, even asked for a hug from the trainer after putting on his coat, and even came back on a team bike.

According to the zoo, the animal had already fled again, but also returned hand in hand with the trainers. Park management said the chimpanzee is “extremely intelligent”.

The scene brought entertainment to residents of Kharkiv, a city in the northeast that is one of the current focuses of attacks by Russian troops who have occupied Ukraine since February 24.