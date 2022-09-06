Viola Davis will come to Brazil to promote the film A Mulher Rei

THE Sony Pictures Brazil announced that Viola Davis will come to Brazil to promote the launch of the fact-inspired epic The King Woman.

THIS MOMENT IS OURS! 🇺🇸 Our supreme queen will come to Brazil! Agojie 👑⚔️ THIS IS OUR MOMENT! 🇺🇸 Our wonderful queen is coming to Brazil! Agojie 👑⚔#AmulherKing #ViolaNoBrasil@violadavis pic.twitter.com/sfxrNdcRcw — Sony Pictures Brasil (@SonyPicturesBr) September 5, 2022

The film follows the story of Nanisca (Davis), general of a female military group from the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Along with other warriors, she fights against slavers, who threaten to destroy her people. and your honor – check out the trailer.

“This film is an illustration of the unsurpassed beauty, strength, vulnerability, femininity and sheer power of the black woman,” she begins. “And I believe from the first moment you step into this movie, you’re going to see it in a very beautiful way,” Davis said.

Thuso Mbedu, John Boyega, Sheila Atim, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Lashana Lynch are also in the cast.

The screenplay is written by Dana Stevens (Paternity), with Davis and Julius Tennon producing, in addition to Maria Bello (Little Giants) and Cathy Schulman (Crash: The Edge).

Davis and director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) gave an interview commenting on the adaptation process for the project.

King Woman opens on September 22.