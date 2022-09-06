Vítor Pereira’s pupil loses space after being bought by Corinthians

A legacy of Vítor Pereira in his six months of Corinthians it’s the way the coach has been taking advantage of the base categories athletes. Of all the ‘kids’ used by the Portuguese, Giovane is the one who gained the most projection in the season.

During the month of July, in one of the most critical moments of Timão’s medical department and with the departures of Mantuan and Willian, the Corinthians coach turned to the 18-year-old forward, who made convincing matches coming off the bench.

He was related and even took the field in one of the most important games of Timão in the year, against Boca Juniors-ARG, in the return of the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

Prestigious by the coach and showing service on the field, despite not having scored his first goal for the professional, the Corinthians agreed to buy 65% ​​of the striker’s economic rights, disbursing R$ 3 million to Capivariano.

It didn’t take long for the decision of the alvinegra board to sign the purchase of the young striker proved correct. He, along with four other Corinthians athletes, was called by Ramon Menezes to compete in the Uruguay Quadrangular, between the 4th and 11th of September, for the Brazilian Under-20 Team.

However, Giovane lost space at Corinthians. Since the club agreed on his definitive purchase, Timão has played 10 games, and he has only participated in three matches, playing 91 of the 900 possible. On the other seven occasions, the athlete was on the bench.

The reintegration of Mateus Vital is one of the factors that explain the ‘disappearance’ of Giovane. Vital participated in the last four games of Corinthians, consolidating himself as an immediate reserve for the sides of the field.

In total, Giovane has played 13 games for the main team, two of them as a starter.