Watch the movie trailer with Mila Kunis – Geek Journey

Starting with its promotional campaign through videos, now the film A very lucky girlstarring actress Mila Kunishad its first trailer released by Netflix.

The trailer introduces Ani, a woman who seems to have it all, including a perfect job and a loving future husband. However, things suddenly change when her tragic past comes back to haunt her and threatens to undo everything she’s worked hard to get the life she deserves.

Watch:

– publicity –

About the movie A Very Lucky Girl

The film A very lucky girl follows the story of Ani Fanelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who seems to have it all: a coveted position in a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon.

But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to share her side of the shocking incident that occurred when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to face a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

– publicity –

Mike Barker is responsible for directing the film, while its script is signed by Jessica Knoll. In addition to Kunis, the film’s cast is formed by Finn Wittrock (The Big Short), Scoot McNairy (Narcos: Mexico), Chiara Aurelia (Cruel Summer), Thomas Barbusca (Black Monday), Justine Lupe (Succession), Dalmar Abuzeid (Anne with an E), Alex Barone (Dopesick), Carson MacCormac (Shazam!) with Jennifer Beals (The Book of Eli) and Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights).

The film is produced by Kunis, Julia Hammer, Bruna Papandrea and Jeanne Snowalong with Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada. Executive producers are Knoll, Barker, Lisa Sterbakov, Shayne Fiske Goldner and Steve Hutensky.

One Lucky Girl will be released on October 7, 2022 on Netflix.