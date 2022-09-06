‘We are not going to define anything now, much less make an auction’, says Rodinei’s businessman, target of pre-contract by Botafogo and Atlético-MG

Right-back situation wheeledwhich must not be renewed with the Flamengo and received pre-contract offers from Botafogo and Atlético-MG, will not be defined anytime soon. That’s what the player’s manager, Ricardo Scheidt, told “Coluna do Venê”, from the newspaper “O Dia”.

– Of course, due to his performance, there are teams interested in Brazil and abroad, but we are not going to define anything at the moment, much less make an auction – said Scheidt, without confirming which clubs would have already sounded out the player.

Rodinei has been a starter for Flamengo in the Liberators and gives Brazil’s Cup, but would not have the intention of renewing his contract with the red-black club, which expires next December. The player’s focus, however, is on the field.

– Let’s not get into this speculation about teams that want Rodinei, even so as not to expose the athlete. The total focus at the moment is the final of both Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, in addition to the final stretch of the Brasileirão – assured the manager of the side.

Rodinei is 30 years old and has been a Flamengo athlete since 2016 – with a break between 2020 and 2021, when he was loaned to International. In the current season, the right-back has six assists in 32 games – 21 as a starter – with the red-black shirt.