What does the star on WhatsApp that appears in messages mean

A mysterious little star is appearing inside WhatsApp conversations. She understands what that means and why she is causing so many doubts.

Have you ever seen a star next to your WhatsApp messages? At this time, many people wonder what it means and wonder if they did something wrong. It is worth understanding more about the topic and finding out what the star on WhatsApp is.

Understand what the star represents on WhatsApp

The messaging app is adding more elements to its Android smartphone platform and iPhone (iOS). Through it, you can now react with any emoji and make group calls to 512 people at the same time, thanks to “Communities”.

In the same way, the messenger continues to work so that soon you can hide the famous “online”. However, some users are wondering what is the star on WhatsApp that has suddenly appeared in their messages. Well, here we will better explain this interesting fact.

At what times is it possible to see the star in conversations?

Find out what are the most common situations in which the star appears in the Whatsapp and what it represents. See all about this new function in the list of explanations right below: