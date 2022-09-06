This Monday (5), the Central Bank begins testing the Digital Real Financial and Technological Innovations Laboratory: the LIFT Challenge. At this stage, questions regarding the implementation of the digital currency will be raised, aiming to develop a minimally viable product (MVP) that meets the focus of the project.

The novelty is part of the BC’s process of digitizing the Brazilian economy to keep up with technological advances and prepare for Web 3.0, a new phase of the internet based on blockchain — chain record system. But what is digital real? How does this currency differ from the current Brazilian real? Check out these and other questions in the article below.

What is the digital real?

The digital real will be supervised and issued by the Central Bank, in the same way as the conventional real (Image: Reproduction/Freepik)

The digital real is a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), or Digital Currency Issued by the Central Bank, which aims to digitize everyday processes. The Brazilian currency will facilitate financial transactions in the virtual environment, without physical money being involved in the operations.

The LIFT Challenge Real brings together a qualified audience of market participants who will assess the use cases and technological feasibility of the new currency. According to the test results, the pilot phase with the participation of part of the population should start in 2023.

How will the digital real work?

The Brazilian CBDC will be used through a digital wallet that will be the responsibility of another bank, or financial institution, authorized by the Central Bank. The currency can be used anywhere in the world, without the need for conversion — stimulating economic innovation and inhibiting money laundering.

The novelty will also allow more efficient financial contracts through the blockchain. According to the Central Bank, in addition to the new uses of money exclusive to the digital real, the current means will also be available, such as PIX, cash withdrawal, payments and transfers in general.

What is the difference between the digital real and the current currency?

If the processes are the same, what is the difference between the digital real and the money that is in the account and is not physical? Regardless of where it is deposited, the virtual currency is the responsibility of the Central Bank — while the actual money is the responsibility of the financial institution where you have an account.

The main difference, however, lies in the objective of the digital real to stimulate new business models in a digital economy. The incorporation of smart contracts and other technologies (such as the Internet of Things) allow greater flexibility in the use of money, being better suited to meet the needs of consumers at lower costs.

How does the digital real differ from other cryptocurrencies?

Considering that cryptocurrencies have decentralized management, the digital real will be supervised and issued by the Central Bank, in the same way as the conventional real. Another important feature is that cryptocurrencies are active in the financial market, while the digital real is a national currency.

In this way, it will be possible to carry out all the activities that the physical real can — such as paying a supermarket bill — while this is not yet accepted with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Positive impacts and the Web3

In an interview with G1, the coordinator of the digital real at BC, Fábio Araújo, said that the virtual currency is the expression of the real (R$) within the finance environment on Web3. According to him, the current systems, where PIX records are made, or bank deposits, are centralized systems and therefore are outside the blockchains — where the digital assets are.

Araújo also points out that the beginning of the 5G telephony network will favor new technologies. For him, by reducing costs and increasing agility, the potential for creating new businesses opens up, as happened with PIX.

The Central Bank plans that the virtual currency will help to lower the costs of banking operations and increase the inclusion of consumers in the new financial market. The economist completes saying that he hopes to “bring to the credit and investment market people who are currently outside this market. That you have an efficiency gain to be able to take products to a larger portion of the Brazilian population”.